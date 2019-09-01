Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:

A few interesting migrant songbirds are beginning to show up throughout Massachusetts. Last week, shorebird diversity was outstanding at many sites. There should be an uptick in less common shorebirds sightings in the upcoming week like stilt and Baird’s Sandpipers, long-billed dowitchers, American redstarts, and early-migrating warblers like black-and-white warblers.Rarities last week included an American avocet and a buff-breasted sandpiper at the Bill Forward Pool on Plum Island. There was a scissor-tailed flycatcher at Quaboag Pond in Brookfield and a lark sparrow at the Amelia Earhart Dam in Everett.