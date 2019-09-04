SJC upholds murder conviction of John Odgren who killed high school classmate in bathroom
The state’s highest court Wednesday upheld the first degree murder conviction of John Odgren who was 16 when he killed Lincoln-Sudbury High School classmate James F. Alenson in 2007, a stunning crime his defense contended flowed from his Asperger’s syndrome and mental health issues.
The Supreme Judicial Court unanimously rejected Odgren’s defense that long-term psychiatric issues including depression coupled with Asperger’s made him psychotic at the moment Alenson was murdered inside a boy’s bathroom at the school.
Odgren admitted killing the 15-year-old Alenson, whom he did not know, during his trial. His attorneys argued that as a juvenile his brain had not yet properly developed into an adult and therefore he should not face trial, conviction or sentencing as an adult.
Advertisement
The SJC disagreed.
“We are satisfied that in the defendant’s specific case the jury were made sufficiently aware of the impact that the defendant’s age and various diagnoses might have had on his ability to form the requisite intent to kill. Indeed, his state of mind was the central issue at trial,’’ Justice Elspeth Cypher wrote for the court. “In short, we discern no error.”
Odgren attacked Alenson on Jan. 19, 2007, using a kitchen knife he brought with him to school, according to the court,.
Odgren, after several years of lengthy pre-trial court battles was convicted in 2010 and was sentenced to life without parole. Odgren is currently serving his sentence in the medium security prison in Gardner, according to Department of Correction records.
John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.