Two more human cases of EEE confirmed by state health officials; 7 people have contracted virus

Laboratory testing has “confirmed two new cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus infection, a woman in her 60s from eastern Worcester County and a female under the age of 18 from southwestern Middlesex County,” the release said. “This brings the total number of human cases of EEE to seven this year in Massachusetts. As a result, the risk level in Framingham, Marlborough, Northborough, and Sudbury has been raised to critical and the risk level in Berlin, Boylston, Hudson, Maynard, Stow, and Wayland has been raised to high.”

The DPH confirmed the news in a statement ahead of a scheduled 4:15 p.m. presser.

On Thursday, officials had announced that the state’s fifth human case of EEE this year had been confirmed in a man in his 70s from southwestern Middlesex County.

The case prompted officials to raise the risk level for EEE in Ashland, Hopedale, and Milford to critical and the risk level in Bellingham, Blackstone, and Millville to high.

All told, there are now 32 communities at critical risk, 39 at high risk, and 121 at moderate risk, DPH said Thursday.

Before Thursday’s announcement, there were four human cases in the state, including one where a Fairhaven woman died.

Eastern equine encephalitis is a rare but potentially fatal disease that can cause brain inflammation and is transmitted to humans bitten by infected mosquitoes, according to federal authorities. About one-third of infected individuals who develop the disease will die, according to federal officials, and those who recover often live with severe and devastating neurological complications. There is no treatment for EEE.

