In a video posted on Markey’s campaign YouTube account , Ocasio-Cortez calls Markey “a proud and strong progressive champion for working families. Not just in Massachusetts, but across the country.”

Ocasio-Cortez and Markey have worked together as the primary sponsors of the Green New Deal, the signature legislative issue for both lawmakers.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the young liberal icon from New York, has endorsed Senator Ed Markey’s reelection bid next year, as Representative Joe Kennedy III considers challenging Markey for what promises to be the nation’s most competitive congressional primary.

“Ed Markey, I know, is one of the strongest progressives that we have in the United States Senate,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And in a time right now, when we have to have conversations not just about holding this administration accountable but changing the Democratic Party for the future, Ed Markey has a very critical role in making sure that climate change, as well as a bevy of other issues — health care and beyond — are critical core issues in how we fight for working people and working families in the United States.”

The endorsement from Ocasio-Cortez may serve to undercut one of the biggest premises of a Kennedy challenge to Markey: the call for a generational change from Markey, 73, to Kennedy, 38. At 29, Ocasio-Cortez last year became the youngest woman ever to be elected to Congress.

Advertisement

The high-profile endorsement comes the day before both men are set to appear at the state Democratic Party’s annual convention in Springfield.

Markey will deliver a keynote speech to talk about the Green New Deal. Kennedy, who declined an invitation to address the entire convention because of a constituent event, will moderate an afternoon panel about confronting racism in politics.

The other two formally declared candidates in the Democratic race — labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan and businessman and author Steve Pemberton — are slated to address party activists as well.

Advertisement

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell or subscribe to his Ground Game newsletter on politics: http://pages.email.bostonglobe.com/GroundGameSignUp