But in this case, the surface of the ground ring was pitted, not smooth. That caused electrical sparks to form, which, over time, hardened the steel axle, causing it become brittle and crack.

Engineers attributed the fracture to poor electrical connectivity between two metal pieces — called the ground brush and ground ring — that surround the axle. When working properly, those C-shaped pieces transfer excess electricity from the motor to the axle, where it can dissipate into the wheels and into the rails.

The derailment of a Red Line train in June that caused major disruptions on the subway line was caused by a broken axle, an investigation by the MBTA has determined.

The fracture – on the front axle of the third car — derailed the Red Line train on the morning of June 11 near the JFK-UMass station.

No one was injured, but the train smashed into equipment sheds that house electronic signals and switches, forcing the T to run trains at reduced speeds while workers managed train traffic manually.

Service has improved since then, but regular service is not slated to return until October.

At a media briefing Monday, Jeffrey D. Gonneville, the MBTA’s deputy general manager, said officials are in the process of inspecting the ground brushes and ground rings on all subway lines and toughening preventative maintenance rules for those two pieces.

If any ground rings have even the slightest pitting, the subway car will be taken out of service for repairs, he said.

So far, T workers have checked the two oldest fleets of Red Line cars “and there is no vehicle in the fleet that has anything like that,” Gonneville said.

The Red Line train that derailed was among those in the oldest fleet of cars, manufactured in 1969.

The axle that cracked was built in 1992 and was still within it useful life, Gonneville said. It had no manufacturing defects.

The MBTA requires Red Line trains to undergo preventative maintenance inspections every 8,500 miles, or about every three months.

The ground brush and ground ring on the Red Line train that derailed were inspected on October and December of 2018 and in March and May of 2019, Gonneville said.

During the December 2018 inspection, T workers noticed that a cover was missing on the assembly that holds the ground brush and ground ring.

Gonneville said that missing cover may have allowed track grease, dust, and debris to get sucked into the unit, causing the brush ring to become pitted.

Asked why the pitting wasn’t noticed during the March 2019 and May 2019 inspections, Gonneville did not answer directly but said, “We know going forward that we have to put a greater level of focus on the ground ring.”

Michael Levenson can be reached at mlevenson@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mlevenson.