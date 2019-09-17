Stallman posted a short note about his resignation on his personal homepage where he has for many years written about a variety of issues, including Epstein and his views on pedophilia.

Richard M. Stallman, an MIT computer scientist, pioneer in the free software movement, and the winner of a MacArthur genius grant, has resigned from MIT and his foundation in the wake of comments he posted about a Jeffrey Epstein victim who testified she was coerced into having sex with a now-deceased MIT professor.

“16 September 2019 (Resignation) To the MIT community, I am resigning effective immediately from my position in CSAIL at MIT. I am doing this due to pressure on MIT and me over a series of misunderstandings and mischaracterizations.”

CSAIL is the acronym for the Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at MIT.

Stallman was a visiting scientist at the lab, according to Adam Conner-Simons, a spokesman for CSAIL.

Professor Daniela Rus, the director of CSAIL, sent an e-mail to colleagues Monday night to inform them that Stallman had submitted his resignation, and that it was “effective immediately.”

“In the weeks ahead, we will work with him to come up with a transition plan,” she wrote. “We thank him for his technical contributions to the lab, to the free-software movement, and to the wider computer-science community over the decades.”

In court documents released earlier this month, Virginia Roberts Giuffre claimed that when she was a teenager, Epstein directed her to provide sexual services to the late MIT professor Marvin Minsky. Minsky, who died in 2016, is consider a pioneer in artificial intelligence.

Stallman engaged in a dialogue about the allegations against Minsky on an internal CSAIL listserv that was posted by Motherboard magazine and website. During the dialogue, Stallman appeared to suggest Giuffre might have consented to having sex with Minsky and was not coerced by Epstein.

“I think its morally absurd to define ‘rape’ in a way that depends on minor details such as which country it was in or whether the victim was 18 years old or 17,’’ Stallman wrote.

During the discussion about a post on The Verge website that summarized Giuffre’s recently unsealed deposition, he also said Minsky may not have known the teenager was being forced to have sex with him.

“It does not report what each said and did during their sexual encounter,’’ Stallman wrote. “We can imagine various scenarios.”

On his personal site, Stallman apologized for any harm his comments may have caused and said that media coverage “totally mischaracterised my statements.”

“Headlines say that I defended Epstein. Nothing could be further from the truth. I’ve called him a ‘serial rapist,’ and said he deserved to be imprisoned,’’ he wrote. “But many people now believe I defended him — and other inaccurate claims — and feel a real hurt because of what they believe I said. I’m sorry for that hurt. I wish I could have prevented the misunderstanding.”

Also this week, Stallman posted that he has changed his views on pedophilia, having written in 2006 that he did not believe children were psychologically harmed by having sex with adults.

“Many years ago I posted that I could not see anything wrong about sex between an adult and a child, if the child accepted it,’’ he wrote. “Through personal conversations in recent years, I’ve learned to understand how sex with a child can harm per psychologically. This changed my mind about the matter: I think adults should not do that. I am grateful for the conversations that enabled me to understand why.”

In her e-mail sent Monday night, Rus told colleagues she would be talking with other leaders about how they can improve the situation at the lab.

“Recent events have also prompted me and other senior leadership at the lab to focus on having a discussion on how we can improve the ways we respectfully work with one another in this community,” she wrote. “This includes ongoing conversations about the future of the CSAIL-related listserv. My team will continue to keep the community informed of our progress.”

Stallman also resigned from the Free Software Foundation, which he founded in the 1980s to support software developers who would share their creations with the public for free, countering tech giants who earn millions of dollars selling their software.

The foundation posted a note about his resignation Monday at 10:08 p.m.

“On September 16, 2019, Richard M. Stallman, founder and president of the Free Software Foundation, resigned as president and from its board of directors,’’ the post reads. “The board will be conducting a search for a new president, beginning immediately.”

Stallman was awarded a so-called genius grant by the MacArthur Foundation in 1990 when he was 37 years old. He was selected for his work creating GNU software and the Free Software Foundation, according to the charity’s website.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.