Voters will winnow down 15 candidates running for at-large councilor seats to eight finalists for the city’s Nov. 5 municipal election; in contested races for seats in districts 5, 7, 8, and 9, the top two finishers in each race Tuesday will appear on the November ballot.

Polls closed at 8 p.m.; voters who turned out will help shape the next council, drawn from the most diverse slate of candidates running for the board in the city’s history.

Boston voters slowly trickled to their polling places Tuesday, casting their ballots in what looked to be a low-turnout preliminary election for City Council candidates Tuesday.

Advertisement

Among those who voted, some did so out of a sense of civic obligation, such as 60-year-old Patricia Butler, who couldn’t imagine not participating in an election.

“I just thought it was important that I voted,” Butler said, after casting her ballot at the West End Library on Cambridge Street, where 183 ballots were cast by 6 p.m.

Polls were slow all day: about 15,000 had cast ballots by noontime; six hours later, about 35,800 — about nine percent of the city’s 402,536 registered voters — had voted, according to the city’s elections office.

That included the 423 votes casts at the Boston Public Library in Copley Square by 6 p.m. Among them were Susan Husserl-Kapit, 75, and her husband, Johnston Edward, 76, who voted largely for the same reason — to elect candidates who would support their neighborhood.

But they didn’t see eye to eye on candidates in the race in District 8 — which includes the Back Bay — to replace outgoing Councilor Josh Zakim: Husserl-Kapit backed Priscilla Kenzie Bok; Edward supported Jennifer Ann Nassour.

Husserl-Kapit praised Bok’s educational background, including a PhD from the University of Cambridge: “She’s bright, and knows what she is doing,” Husserl-Kapit said.

Advertisement

Nassour, the former head of the Massachusetts GOP, would bring a different perspective to the council, Edward said.

“It wouldn’t hurt to have a Republican,” he said.

At the West End Library, Deborah Holt backed Hélène Vincent in the District 8 race, seeing her as the best representative for the neighborhood, Holt said.

“I just feel like she is in it for the right reasons,” Holt said, who has volunteered for Vincent’s campaign. “She is just really committed to those who she represents.”

This has been — so far — a largely congenial group of candidates; on Sunday, US Representative Ayanna Pressley, a former city councilor herself, brought more than a dozen of them together smiling for a group photo during a Democratic rally at Roxbury Community College.

The four incumbent at-large councilors -- Michelle Wu, Annissa Essaibi-George, Michael Flaherty, and Althea Garrison — faced 11 challengers: Alejandra Nicole St. Guillen, Erin J. Murphy, Priscilla E. Flint-Banks, Martin Keogh, Michel Denis, Jeffrey Michael Ross, Domingos DaRosa, Herb Alexander Lozano, William King, David Halbert, and Julia Mejia.

Tuesday was the first time since 2013 there was a preliminary election for an at-large council seat; there were no more than eight candidates on the ballot for at-large races in 2015 and 2017. In 2013, 19 candidates were on the ballot for at-large seats.

In the district council races, a slew of challengers stepped up after several incumbents — District 5’s Timothy McCarthy, District 9’s Mark Ciommo, and Zakim in District 8 — did not run for re-election.

Advertisement

In District 5, which spans parts of Roslindale, Mattapan and Hyde Park, the candidates were Justin Matthew Murad, Cecily Leticia Graham, Alkia T. Powell, Yves Mary Jean, Ricardo Arroyo, Jean-Claude Sanon, Mimi E. Turchinetz, and Maria Esdale Farrell.

In District 7, challengers Valerie Hope Rust and Roy Owens Sr. faced off against incumbent Kim Janey to represent an area including Roxbury.

In District 8, Montez David Haywood, Kristen Mobilia, along with Nassour, Vincent, and Bok vied to represent the Back Bay area.

Candidates for the District 9 seat to represent Allston-Brighton were Craig Cashman, Lee Nave Jr., Amanda Gail Smart, Liz A. Breadon, Daniel J. Daly, Jonathan Lamar Allen, and Brandon David Bowser.

There was no preliminary vote in the remaining districts. Incumbents Lydia Edwards, who represents Charlestown in District 1; Edward Flynn of District 2, which includes South Boston and Chinatown; Frank Baker, the councilor for the South End and parts of Dorchester in District 3; and Matt O’Malley, representing much of Jamaica Plain in District 6, are running uncontested races on the November ballot.

Council President Andrea Campbell, who represents Dorchester, will face challenger Jeff Durham in the District 4 race in November.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com