Currently, there are some moderate pockets of color over Central and North New England and the highest of elevations are nearing peak color. Columbus Day weekend is often one of the better periods to view foliage. The weekend of the Head of the Charles race is also usually a wonderful time to take pictures of all the colors.

It happens every year: The green leaves of spring and summer lose their chlorophyll and voila, the colors of autumn are born. Each year is a little bit different, but the process is always the same. The best colors seem to occur when we have adequate precipitation during the spring and summer and sunny days and crisp cool nights in the fall. Early freezes or big storms can diminish fall color rapidly.

Several years ago, NOAA did some mapping of the colors in the United States in the first week of October. You can generally expect similar coloration this year. NOAA

Grade-school science reminds us that the leaves of a tree have chlorophyll — a green photosynthetic pigment — and this pigment changes as the leaves prepare to fall from the trees. The purpose of the green substance is to trap light energy from the sun; it’s then used in combination with carbon dioxide and water to make sugars in the process of photosynthesis. Chlorophyll is critical for photosynthesis, which helps plants get energy from light.

Photosynthesis is critical to plant life. NASA

In addition to chlorophyll, there are two other pigments present in many of the leaves. Carotene and xanthophyll, which are orange and yellow, respectively, are hidden by the green chlorophyll during the course of the spring and summer. As the chlorophyll dies, the yellow and orange of these pigments is revealed.

Not all trees and shrubs change colors at the same rate or same time. Dave Epstein

Perhaps more interesting are the anthocyanins, which are produced as the chlorophyll is being broken down. Unlike other pigments, this one, which is red, is not present until the chlorophyll starts to wane.

Some Enkianthus have a strong red color due to the anthocyanins in the leaves. Dave Epstein

Since all of these processes happen in leaves at different rates, the colors we observe will also happen over time. This is why the idea of peak foliage is a little bit of a misnomer.

By the time the term “peak” is applied to a particular area, many of the leaves have already turned and there is often a significant amount of leaf drop. Some of the early maples that are very red in color turn weeks before the oaks, which tend to be purple or even a ruddy brown.

In fall, there are trees that turn amazing colors. I think it’s worth heading on a foliage hike or drive several times during the fall so you can capture all the different varieties of trees rather than wait for just one perfect weekend.

The red maple is one of the best-known and does have that red or red-orange color early in the fall. Sugar maples go through a transition from green to orange-yellow and even red before dropping their leaves.

Hickorys, elms, birches, and tulip trees tend to be more on the yellow side. There are also poplar and aspen trees, which are known for their yellow color in the fall.

Japanese maples also turn a variety of colors. Some of them will show their color in the first few days of October, while others wait until the end of the month. Sassafras and blueberry also have wonderful fall color and are native.

Grab your camera and your favorite pumpkin-anything and take advantage of this wonderful time of year. Before you know it, gray and white will be the dominant colors in our landscape.

Follow Dave Epstein on Twitter @growingwisdom.