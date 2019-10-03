“He was a well-rounded guy, a squared-away guy,’’ Hammick said in a telephone interview with the Globe Thursday, who added that Mazzone had a “minor interest” in aviation.

One of the seven killed was Gary Mazzone, a retired Vernon Police Department captain who later worked for the Hartford County prosecutors office as an investigator. Mazzone was in his early 60s and retired in 1998, said Officer Christopher Hammick, who worked with Mazzone in the small department before his retirement.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Two of the seven people who were killed when a B-17 plane crashed at Bradley International Airport were identified Thursday morning as details emerged about six of the survivors of the vintage aircraft owned by a Massachusetts nonprofit organization.

“He was a typical guy, he liked mechanical things,’’ said Hammick. “He hunted. He fished. He traveled.”

After leaving the Vernon department, which currently has 54 officers, Mazzone worked for the Hartford County state’s attorney’s office for several years, Hammick said. He was not sure when Mazzone retired from that job.

Crash victim Gary Mazzone.

An East Granby family turned to Facebook to report the death of Robert Riddell, a husband and father in the crash that took place around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday moments after the vintage aircraft took off from Bradley, reporting a need for an emergency landing, and then crashed and burst into flames.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, which historically takes months to reach its preliminary conclusion and then months more before its final investigative findings are made public.

Riddell’s wife, Debra, posted on Wednesday that she had endured “a long and tragic day. Words cannot express how devastated I am...He was my soul mate...He loved his children more than anyone could know....He was a brilliant, loving, funny, reliable, compassionate and the best man I’ve ever known.”

She closed by offering support to other families and survivors. “My heart goes out to the other people that lost loved ones but especially the people who survived this crash,’’ she wrote.

Riddell’s daughter also posted on Facebook on Thursday. “My heart is literally completely broken right now. My dad was truly the greatest dad I ever could have asked for,’’ she wrote. “He loved our family so much and I’m at a loss to understand any of this. Daddy I love you forever and ever.”

Separately, officials said a member of the Connecticut Air National Guard and two members of the Simsbury Volunteer Fire Company were among those injured during the crash.

The member of the Connecticut Air National Guard was among the passengers on board the B-17 bomber plane, according to Staff Sergeant Steven Tucker of the 103d Airlift Wing. The member, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Hartford Hospital and remained there as of Wednesday night, he said.

Tucker said the 103d Airlift Wing’s fire department provided mutual aid and a team was deployed to the crash site.

“We were on scene throughout the day and going into the night,” Tucker said in a telephone interview.

After the crash, Major General Francis Evon, the adjutant general of the Connecticut National Guard, released a a statement that said “our hearts are with all of those affected by the tragic accident.”

“We’re closely monitoring the situation as the investigation proceeds,” Evon said in the news release. “We commend the swift actions of our Guardsmen in supporting the mutual aid response and are grateful for the well-being of our member on the flight.”

The Simsbury Fire District used its Facebook page to post information about two of its firefighters.

“Two of our volunteer members were involved in the incident at Bradley International Airport,” the post said. “Both were transported and are recovering. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, their friends and families and with all the others involved. Our pride and support is also with all the tremendous support provided by all the first responders who answered the call to duty to assist.”

Three crew members and 10 passengers were aboard the vintage B-17 plane when it took off around 9:45 a.m. About five minutes into the flight, a pilot called the tower to report “some type of problem” with the aircraft, and officials saw that it was not gaining altitude, said Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority.

The civilian plane circled around the airport to return to the runway but lost control on touchdown, bursting into flames and propelling a massive plume of black smoke, officials said.

Jennifer Homendy of the NTSB, which is leading the crash investigation, said the plane struck some stanchions, then veered to the right, crossing a grassy area and a taxiway before crashing into a maintenance building.

The plane, built in 1945, was operated by the Collings Foundation, a Stow, Mass., educational group that offers rides to the public as part of a “Wings of Freedom Tour” that showcases vintage planes.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were on that flight and we will be forever grateful to the heroic efforts of the first responders at Bradley,” Hunter Chaney, a spokesman for the Collings Foundation, said in a statement Wednesday. “The Collings Foundation flight team is fully cooperating with officials to determine the cause of the crash of the B-17 Flying Fortress and will comment further when details become known.”

