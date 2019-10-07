State health officials are urging Massachusetts residents to get a flu vaccine as soon as possible and there are already confirmed cases in the state, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said.

The department has confirmed 82 cases of the flu since Sept. 1, which is a normal amount for this time of year, the department said in a statement.

“We don’t know how severe this year’s flu season will be, but we do know that the flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and everyone around you. Although the flu vaccine won’t prevent every case of the flu, it’s still the most effective way to reduce your risk of serious illness,” said Monica Bharel, the state’s public health commissioner.