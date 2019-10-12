State officials are on scene assisting local first responders in the response and investigation of a shooting in Pelham, NH. While this remains a very active scene, the State of New Hampshire will provide all necessary resources to support the community and our local partners.

“State officials are on scene assisting local first responders in the response and investigation of a shooting in Pelham, NH,” New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said in a tweet. “While this remains a very active scene, the State of New Hampshire will provide all necessary resources to support the community and our local partners.”

Authorities responded to a shooting Saturday morning in Pelham, N.H., amid reports that the incident unfolded at a church.

“It is not an active shooter situation right now,” said New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Benjamin A. Agati in a brief phone interview at noon as he drove to the scene. Agati said he was called to the scene at about 11:30 a.m. and that no further information was immediately available.

Advertisement

According to Angela Strunk, a spokesman for Lowell General Hospital, a person injured in the Pelham incident was brought to Lowell General and then transported to a Boston hospital.

Strunk had no details on the patient’s condition and could not confirm the nature of their injuries.

In a tweet, the New York City Chief of Counterterrorism said the agency was “monitoring” an incident at a Pentecostal church in Pelham.

We are closely monitoring the shooting incident at the New England Pentecostal church in Pelham, NH. pic.twitter.com/yQ9moBYsWg — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) October 12, 2019

Pelham is a town with 13,000 residents bordering Massachusetts, according to the town’s website.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com