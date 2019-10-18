It also puts new controls on the rising costs of prescription drugs. Baker wants to subject expensive drugs — those priced at more than $50,000 per patient per year — to more state oversight, while penalizing companies that raise the price of any drug more than 2 percent a year, on top of inflation.

The legislation attempts to tackle several pain points in the health care system. It would prohibit surprise medical bills for emergency and unplanned services, and it would limit the use of hospital facility fees. It also would define and regulate urgent care centers, requiring them to accept low-income patients on Medicaid.

Governor Charlie Baker on Friday introduced a sweeping health care bill that puts a new focus on primary and mental health care, while reining in physician and hospital billing practices, penalizing drug companies that sharply increase prices, and infusing struggling community hospitals with new funds.

“We need to prepare our health care system for the future, focus our efforts on achieving the best outcomes for patients and bring down costs,” Baker said in a statement.

Baker, a former state health secretary and onetime health insurance company CEO, is particularly passionate about health care policy and brings a unique knowledge of its complexities. His new health care proposal is the most ambitious yet to come during his five-year tenure as governor.

Unlike past health care legislation, the new bill doesn’t directly target hospital prices — a significant driver of costs. But it requires hospital systems to rethink their priorities.

It takes the unusual step of requiring hospitals and insurers to increase their spending on primary care and behavioral health care by 30 percent over three years. In order to do this and meet existing requirements to control health spending, they will need to scale back in other areas — such as expensive hospital services.

Essentially, administration officials are betting that by spending more on preventing disease and managing health conditions, pricey emergency room visits and hospitalizations will decline, saving costs in the long run.

“Investing in primary care and behavioral health — that will improve health outcomes, provide timely interventions for individuals, and over time reduce cost,” Baker’s secretary of health and human services, Marylou Sudders, said in an interview.

“We are really trying to take the long view of health care, acknowledging the complexity of our market in Massachusetts, and that all of us have responsibility — payers, providers, government, and consumers,” she said.

Baker’s bill will probably serve as a blueprint for state lawmakers, who said earlier this year that they expected the governor to take the first crack at health care legislation this session.

Last year, the House and Senate each drafted very different health care bills, and they failed to find a compromise. Baker — who was running for reelection at the time — didn’t wade into that debate.

The governor’s new bill packages together several ideas that are part of bills already pending at the State House. For example, it would expand authority for nurse practitioners to independently care for patients, and it would create a new kind of midlevel dental provider.

The legislation also creates new regulations to expand the use of telemedicine. And it sets aside $20 million a year for financially struggling providers — half of that for community hospitals and half for health centers.

The last major health care bill in Massachusetts became law under Governor Deval Patrick in 2012. That legislation aimed to control costs by setting a benchmark for total spending and creating new state agencies to monitor health costs.

In 2006, Governor Mitt Romney signed a landmark law mandating insurance coverage for all state residents.

Sudders said the administration’s proposal builds on those reforms.

“This is a year for us to really think about the next iteration of health care in Massachusetts,” she said.

Priyanka Dayal McCluskey can be reached at priyanka.mccluskey@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @priyanka_dayal.