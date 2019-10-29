Still, this was a day to be optimistic, and Urtula’s parents, immigrants from the Philippines who lived in New Jersey, waited along with thousands of other families for their son to join the other graduates in the procession.

Urtula was bright, gregarious, and socially conscious, with plans to become a doctor. But in recent months he had become despondent and withdrawn, law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation said Tuesday.

Alexander Urtula’s family gathered at Alumni Stadium on the Boston College campus early on the morning of May 20 to watch the 22-year-old senior receive his degree in biology.

Urtula was not among them. Instead, he was 4 miles away on top of the Renaissance parking garage, near Ruggles Station in Roxbury.

At 8:37 a.m., according to his death certificate, he jumped to his death.

His girlfriend, Inyoung You, a Boston College junior who allegedly used her phone to track Urtula to the parking garage, later told authorities she tried to stop him, according to two law enforcement officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity because You has yet to be arraigned.

But officials said You’s statements were undermined by thousands of text exchanges that revealed a toxic and tumultuous 18-month relationship.

You, a native of South Korea who grew up in Washington state, has been indicted on involuntary manslaughter charges in Urtula’s death, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Monday.

Rollins has said that You, who is now living in South Korea, had complete control over Urtula, who had been struggling with depression and expressed suicidal thoughts in the months before his death. You repeatedly told Urtula to kill himself and said she, his family, and the world would be better off without him, Rollins said.

At Boston College, students expressed shock and sadness over the allegations, particularly those who knew Urtula and You.

Binh Luu, a junior, remembered bonding quickly with Urtula over basketball when they met. Soon, they were playing regular pick up games at the gym together. Luu, who was a pre-med student like Urtula, frequently sought advice from his friend, who specialized in biochemistry.

“He really fits the model of being a leader and a mentor,” Luu said. “He really encompasses the idea of wanting to look out for people that are going to come after him.”

Luu had heard from mutual friends that Urtula was involved in a “bad, toxic” relationship but said he never expressed any problems to him. When he saw Urtula a few months before graduation, he had seemed fine and asked Luu how his classes were going, he recalled.

One senior, who declined to be named, said he had taken a class with You, who confided in him about how stressed she was over her relationship with Urtula.

“I knew that she had a lot of problems going on,” he said. “I knew she tried her best, and she did care about people. I knew [the relationship] was difficult for her.”

The senior did not provide details about what made the relationship difficult but described You as a funny, caring woman who appeared genuinely interested in helping others sort through problems.

“She was a very kind person,” he said. “When you talked to her, she would never seem like the type of person to say these kinds of things . . . I couldn’t believe that she would have done this.”

He cautioned people in the public not to jump to conclusions about You, who has been portrayed as a manipulative, abusive woman who isolated Urtula from his friends and family.

“It’s so tragic that Alex passed away,” he said. “I think it’s important to look at all perspectives when approaching these kinds of things . . . I’m not condoning what she did at all . . . but a lot of people that I’ve talked to have also been kind of wondering, it’s so unfair that everyone’s pointing the finger at Inyoung.”

Maria Cramer can be reached at mcramer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @globemcramer. Mike Bello of the Globe staff contributed to this report.