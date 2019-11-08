The season’s first snowflakes fell in parts of Western Massachusetts Thursday night, thanks in part to unseasonably cold temperatures that will continue into next week.

According to the National Weather Service, high temperatures on Friday are only expected to reach the 30s and possibly lower 40s and will feel colder due to strong northwest winds. Wind chill temperatures will remain in the 20s on Friday.

Wind gusts could reach 30 to 40 miles per hour on the Cape and Islands and 20 to 30 mph across the rest of the state.