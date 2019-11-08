The season’s first snowflakes fell in parts of Western Massachusetts Thursday night, thanks in part to unseasonably cold temperatures that will continue into next week.
According to the National Weather Service, high temperatures on Friday are only expected to reach the 30s and possibly lower 40s and will feel colder due to strong northwest winds. Wind chill temperatures will remain in the 20s on Friday.
Wind gusts could reach 30 to 40 miles per hour on the Cape and Islands and 20 to 30 mph across the rest of the state.
Overnight Friday, temperatures are expected to dip into the teens and 20s.
Temperatures will be in the 20s Saturday night in Central and Western Massachusetts, and in the 30s in Eastern Massachusetts, said Kim Buttrick, a meteorologist at the weather service.
The wind is expected to die down overnight into Saturday and milder more seasonable temperatures will return Sunday and continue into Monday. Another strong cold front is expected late Monday into Tuesday along with a period of precipitation that may end in snow or ice.
Near record low temperatures are expected Tuesday night through Thursday of next week.
[7 Day Forecast] Unseasonably cold weather continues Saturday, but with much less wind than today. Temperatures then moderate Sunday into Monday, before a strong cold front crosses the region Tuesday bringing a return to unseasonably cold weather by Tuesday night and Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/MV6OMFmGbt— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 8, 2019
