Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:
► Cuttyhunk: A chuck-will’s-widow sighting last week broke the record for the latest date this rarity has been reported in Massachusetts. Additional sightings included 400 tree swallows, a blue-gray gnatcatcher, a brown thrasher, and two rusty blackbirds.
► Greater Boston: American woodcocks persist as unusually late migrants this year. Several have been seen at the Rose Kennedy Greenway, the McLaughlin Woods, and other greenspaces in Boston, with three reports of birds fatally colliding with windows. A yellow-breasted chat and many lingering fall migrants, including a Lincoln’s sparrow and a swamp sparrow, were seen downtown at the Rose Kennedy Greenway. A grasshopper sparrow was seen at the Amelia Earheart Dam in Everett. Reports of a Tennessee warbler at the Brooks Estate in Medford and a worm-eating warbler on Wyman Street in Newton rounded out the list of migrants.
► Nantucket: A long list of rarities last week included an American avocet at the Great Point Lagoon, a Western kingbird at Miacomet, a Townsend’s solitaire and a lark sparrow at Jackson Point, and a Cape May warbler at Lily Pond. In Madaket, reports included a red-headed woodpecker and a yellow-bellied flycatcher. Additional sightings included Northern shovelers, blackpoll warblers and black-and-white warblers lingering on the island.
► North of Boston: Sightings from Plum Island were headlined by an ash-throated flycatcher and a Western kingbird. Observers spotted a king eider, three long-billed dowitchers, a white-rumped sandpiper, a thick-billed murre, and four razorbills. There was a field sparrow and a fox sparrow. A lark sparrow was reported from Eastern Point in Gloucester. A Philadelphia vireo was seen in Billerica.
► South of Boston: There was a Eurasian wigeon off of Veranda Avenue in Fairhaven. A black skimmer was reported from Wollaston Beach in Quincy. A winter wren, a fox sparrow, and an orange-crowned warbler were seen at Powers Farm in Randolph.
For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.