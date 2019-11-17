► Greater Boston: American woodcocks persist as unusually late migrants this year. Several have been seen at the Rose Kennedy Greenway, the McLaughlin Woods, and other greenspaces in Boston, with three reports of birds fatally colliding with windows. A yellow-breasted chat and many lingering fall migrants, including a Lincoln’s sparrow and a swamp sparrow, were seen downtown at the Rose Kennedy Greenway. A grasshopper sparrow was seen at the Amelia Earheart Dam in Everett. Reports of a Tennessee warbler at the Brooks Estate in Medford and a worm-eating warbler on Wyman Street in Newton rounded out the list of migrants.