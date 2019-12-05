While there is no evidence that the financial relationship, which ended in 2016, materially affected academics, “there was an appearance of too close a relationship between Purdue, the Sacklers, and Tufts,” the outside report by former US attorney Donald K. Stern found.

The Sackler family gave Tufts $15 million over more than 30 years and got its name prominently displayed throughout the university’s Boston health sciences campus — on the graduate school of biomedical sciences, on the center for medical education, and on laboratories and research funds.

Tufts University announced Thursday that it will strip the Sackler name from the buildings and programs on its medical campus, after a report censured the school for its relationship with the family behind OxyContin , an opioid blamed for hundreds of thousands of deaths nationwide.

Ultimately, the Sackler name has become so intertwined with the nation’s opioid epidemic, it no longer belongs on the university’s medical buildings, Tufts president Anthony Monaco said.

“It’s untenable,” Monaco said. Tufts will now “move forward with its mission and its values in mind, and no longer [be] associated with a name that is associated with a major health crisis in America.”

In a statement, Daniel S. Connolly, an attorney for members of the Sackler family, said the Stern report confirms that Purdue and its owners did nothing wrong in their relationship with Tufts. The decision to remove the Sackler name is based on unproven allegations against the company and the family, Connolly said.

“There is something particularly disturbing and intellectually dishonest when juxtaposing the results of the Stern investigation with the decision to remove the name of a donor who made gifts in good faith starting almost forty years ago,” Connolly said. “We will be seeking to have this improper decision reversed and are currently reviewing all options available to us.”

This is the first time Tufts has removed a donor name from a building. The university will not return any of the money it received from the family or its company, Purdue Pharma, but it will set up a $3 million fund for education, research, and civic engagement programs aimed at fighting substance abuse and addiction.

Tufts joins a growing list of institutions, including museums, art galleries, and hedge funds, that have sought to distance themselves from the Sackler family.

The Sackler family name on the Tufts building at 145 Harrison Ave. in Boston. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

For decades, the Sacklers were among the nation’s most sought-after philanthropists. But in recent months, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Columbia University have said they would no longer accept Sackler money, and members of the family have stepped down from the boards of the National Portrait Gallery in London and the Guggenheim Museum.

Several universities, including Harvard and Yale, have resisted calls to remove the Sackler name from buildings.

Critics have charged that for some Sackler family members, tying their name to the most prestigious institutions in the world was a marketing ploy. It boosted the family’s and Purdue’s influence, even as the Sacklers and their company reaped billions of dollars from OxyContin knowing that it was highly addictive and increasingly abused by patients who had initially sought relief from chronic pain.

US Representative Katherine Clark, a Massachusetts Democrat who has been critical of Purdue’s influence on institutions such as the World Health Organization, said others should follow Tufts’s lead and review their ties to the drug maker and remove the Sackler name from their buildings.

“I commend Tufts for the seriousness with which they approached the issue,” Clark said. “When they are accepting money, it is their responsibility to understand what comes with the money.”

But for years, there was little consideration at Tufts about the source of the money and the ethical considerations of taking it, according to the review the university released Thursday.

Tufts commissioned the Stern study earlier this year, after a complaint filed by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey against Purdue and members of the Sackler family. Healey alleged that the company tried to improperly influence academic research and programs at the Tufts medical school.

“We applaud Tufts for this thoughtful and transparent review of its relationship with the Sackler family, for its recognition of the implications that relationship had on the mission and values of the university, and for listening to the voices of its students,” Healey said in a statement Thursday.

After a review of e-mails, documents, and interviews with dozens of Tufts officials, Stern found no evidence “of improper demands, quid pro quos, [or] conditions on donations or grants.”

However, the company was successful in “exercising influence, whether directly or indirectly.”

“This donor relationship existed and continued in the face of growing evidence and concern about Purdue’s role in marketing opioids, without the necessary scrutiny and due diligence,” according to the report.

Stern faulted Tufts administrators for being too deferential to the major donor. In 2015, for instance, a medical school committee opted against assigning all incoming medical and public health students the book “Dreamland,” which was critical of Purdue and the Sackler family’s role in the opioid crisis.

In 2013, Monaco and other university officials traveled to Connecticut to present Raymond Sackler, who was then in his 90s and ill, an honorary Tufts degree in a private ceremony. The degree was a way to thank him for his past contributions and entice him to give more — but the due diligence for the honorary degree made only a brief mention of the controversy around OxyContin, according to Stern’s report.

For about a decade, Purdue was also the primary outside funder for the Pain Research, Education and Policy at the Tufts School of Medicine, a small graduate-level degree program. The program’s cofounder and longtime director, Daniel Carr, appeared in an ad for Purdue in 2002, lauding the company’s efforts to fight prescription drug abuse. Purdue even considered Carr for a role as spokesman of the company, according to the report.

In e-mails, Carr described the regulatory probes of OxyContin and Purdue in the early part of the last decade as a “witchhunt” and “sought opportunities to collaborate in fighting ‘Opioidphobia,’ ” according to the report.

At the time, Purdue also asked Carr to testify on the company’s behalf before the Food and Drug Administration about his opposition to restrictions on the use of controlled substances for pain relief. Carr in consultation with university officials ultimately decided against testifying, but he wrote in a December 2001 e-mail to Richard Sackler, “Re: FDA, the whole OxyContin/regulatory hinges on whether we blame ourselves, or the perpetrators who victimize us, for their harmful deeds.”

Carr at the time believed that chronic pain was being under-treated and was not forced or induced to take his position, the report found. Carr has said that neither Purdue nor Richard Sackler, the former chairman and president of the drug-maker, had any input into the pain research program, according to the report.

But one of Purdue’s top executives and an evangelist for OxyContin, Dr. David Haddox, was a longtime lecturer for the pain research program, generally teaching about the mechanisms of pain and about the history of drug regulation. Haddox sometimes compared the regulation of opioids to Prohibition, and in 2017 three students raised concerns because they felt he failed to address the opioid crisis and was an “apologist for the pharma industry,” according to the independent report.

Haddox, who was an adjunct professor at Tufts until 2018, was never paid by the university, although he mentioned his Tufts credentials in papers he wrote in professional journals and publications.

Haddox declined to be interviewed or answer written questions for Stern’s report.

Haddox was at Tufts because he was a pain expert. His involvement in the university was limited but has been “overblown” by critics, said Harris Berman, the dean of the Tufts medical school.

“They weren’t pushing OxyContin; they were talking about pain,” Berman said.

The Sacklers’ donations to Tufts were well-intentioned when they were initially given and would have passed the smell test, Berman said.

Berman also warned that research universities need to collaborate with drug and medical companies to make scientific breakthroughs, especially in Boston, where health sciences is such a crucial industry.

“We can’t support research by ourselves,” Berman said.

But the conversation around the opioid epidemic has changed, Berman said, and ultimately, taking the Sackler name off the buildings will be a relief for the students.

“Things change with time . . . the opioid epidemic is much more on people’s mind,” Berman said. “[In] those days you used to think of drug dealers, but now people blame the pharmaceutical companies.”

Stern in his report has recommended that Tufts improve its oversight of gifts and donor relationships, including developing a high-level committee to review contributions of more than $250,000 and hiring a compliance officer to help avoid conflicts of interest.

Peter Dolan, chairman of Tufts’s board of trustees, said the university will also create an exhibit at the medical school about the school’s ties to the Sackler family. The relationship between Tufts and the Sacklers is complicated, and not all the family members had ties to OxyContin, Dolan said.

For example, the university decided that it would not revoke the honorary degrees given to Arthur Sackler in 1984, before the manufacturing of OxyContin, or his brother Raymond Sackler in 2013.

“It’s a complex decision, and we need to get it right,” Dolan said.

Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @fernandesglobe.