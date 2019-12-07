Dozens of election officials and volunteers staffed 20 tables to hand count the ballots, stacked in piles of 50, as observers from Mejia’s and St. Guillen’s campaigns looked on. Lawyers for the candidates and for the city were also on hand for what is bound to be a tedious process of reviewing all 66,000 ballots, which can include votes for up to four candidates.

After the initial tally, eight votes separated candidates Julia Mejia and Alejandra St. Guillen, both community activists and first-time candidates, indicating Mejia as the winner.

A recount of Boston’s at-large race in the Nov. 5 municipal election officially began Saturday morning, a monumental task aiming to review more than 66,000 ballots and determine the winner of the council’s fourth and final at-large seat after a candidate won by only eight votes.

Advertisement

“We’re going to do this ward by ward, precinct by precinct,” Lauren F. Goldberg, a city-hired consultant who is overseeing the effort, told the elections workers. “If you can look at the ballot and reasonably determine who the voter voted for, that’s the will of the voter.”

Election officials expect the process will continue through the weekend and possibly into Monday. The counting began just before 11 a.m. Saturday.

Both St. Guillen and Mejia asked for the recount after the final tally showed the eight-vote difference. The vote was part of a dramatic election night in which St. Guillen conceded to Mejia, under the understanding that she was 200 votes behind Mejia, only to later learn that the gap had narrowed at one point to five votes. Elections officials determined the difference was eight votes after counting provisional and overseas ballots.

Mejia and St. Guillen are the only candidates involved in the recount, but the process will include recounting votes for all of the eight candidates. The winner will join incumbent councilors Michelle Wu, Annissa Essaibi-George, and Michael Flaherty, who took the top three at-large slots by comfortable margins.

Advertisement

Either Mejia and St. Guillen will be the first Latina elected to the 13-member council.

Mejia said through a spokesman Saturday that, “we’re excited to witness democracy in action as we continue to demonstrate the power of the vote in every election.”

St. Guillen, said after observing the beginning of Saturday’s recount process that she was glad to bring finality to the election and she was thankful for the dozens of supporters who volunteered Saturday.

“Both campaigns want to make a better Boston, and that’s good for Boston, that’s good for democracy,” she said. “But there’s great relief that this will be decided.”

The last known recount occurred in 2001, when Felix D. Arroyo placed sixth for an at-large seat, only 33 votes behind Rob Consalvo. After the recount, he was 68 votes ahead of Consalvo, and a year later he was appointed to the body, to fill the vacancy created when Francis “Mickey” Roache left to become Suffolk County register of deeds.

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.