“It’s going to be much more of a gradual transition than was originally envisioned,” said Laurel Paget-Seekins, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s assistant general manager for policy, told reporters ahead of the board meeting.

Transit officials are expected to tell the agency’s board of directors that a new timeline for the move toward an all-electronic payment system will stagger the rollout through 2024 and increase costs by at least $160 million.

A sweeping project to replace the MBTA’s systemwide fare technology will take years longer to complete, and cost hundreds of millions of dollars more, the T will reveal Monday, months after revelations that the initiative had run into indefinite delays .

The new payment system would allow riders to pay using a smartphone or contactless credit card, but it has been pitched as far more than a point-of-sale system. The T has heralded it as a key infrastructure project capable of transforming transit pricing and boarding policies.

The MBTA has prioritized the project since early 2016, and in 2017 selected San Diego-based industry leader Cubic Corp. to lead the work for more than $700 million. Its introduction was supposed to be rapid, at least by the standards of public transportation; the T once expected to have begun testing new fare technology by now and fully replace the old fare technology by 2021.

However, the work quickly ran off-course because of a combination of technological and policy problems that forced the T and Cubic to reopen negotiations.

As part of the new plan, for example, riders on the Fairmount commuter line will be allowed to pay with electronic CharlieCards as early as next year, satisfying a long-time demand of riders and advocates for a route that serves low-income and minority neighborhoods in Boston. And the slower roll-out may also means more time to develop policies that had concerned advocates — such as how to fine riders who skip fares, or how to ensure all riders can access trains and buses once cash payments are eliminated on-board trains.

Officials suggested that these are some of the benefits of a changed schedule. “We’re pretty focused on the benefits this is going to provide to our customers,” said MBTA general manager Steve Poftak. “I think we’re being much more responsive to community input.”

But the delay marks a familiar story for public infrastructure projects in Massachusetts and beyond: a high-profile project will take much longer and cost much more than originally expected.

Under the new plan, the T will pay $160 million more just for the infrastructure that Cubic will install as the fare technology is replaced. The T will also be on the hook for more financing costs, and those associated with operating and maintaining the system.

The agency has not yet finalized the terms of those agreements, so the final costs are not yet clear. But asked if it would be closer to $1 billion than $700 million, MBTA chief transformation officer Ron Renaud answered bluntly: “Yes.”

The agency will also spend more than $40 million to its existing fare equipment contractor, Scheidt & Bachmann, to upgrade the equipment that will bridge the gap between the old and new systems.

It’s necessary, in part because fare gates are often broken, and because the new system is scheduled to lose the ability to process credit cards in just a couple years, Renaud said. Yet the work will require installing new computers in fare gates and vending machines across the system, just to replace them with the Cubic systems a few years later.

Officials argue it will still be worthwhile to install the Cubic equipment, because it also includes complex software that will improve fare collection.

The new project schedule would yield a few changes for riders each year. In 2020, for example, the T expects that Fairmount riders will at last be allowed to pay with CharlieCards, and plans to put fare gates in place for commuter rail riders at North, South, and Back Bay stations to address concerns that fares too often go uncollected.

The new Cubic system will be rolled out in stages across the bus and subway systems in the following years, eventually allowing the T to speed bus trips by moving to an all-door boarding process and ending cash payments on-board; riders would be allowed to use cash to purchase tickets at a network of vending machines and retail outlets. Finally, in 2024, the system will be put in place on the commuter rail.

The T will put all this money and effort into replacing the fare gates at a time when some politicians and advocates have been calling on the T to consider eliminating fares altogether to encourage more ridership. Last week, Kansas City moved to potentially eliminate bus fares. And closer to home, Lawrence officials have experimented with eliminating fares on some local routes.

Paget-Seekins said the T is likely to continue relying on fares, which account for about $700 million a year in revenue — covering about a third of the agency’s $2.1 billion operating budget.

“I think that I can’t read the future, but that our level of fare revenue we collect totally justifies an investment in the technology to do it,” she said.

Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.