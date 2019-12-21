The plane was flying from Long Island to Killington, Vt. when it lost power at 6,400 feet and crashed on Florida Mountain near Flat Rock Hill, according to fire chief Mike Gleason, citing the pilot.

The incident was one of two non-fatal small plane crashes in as many days.

A small plane split in half when it crashed Friday night on a wooded mountaintop in the Western Massachusetts town of Florida, but the pilot and two passengers are expected to survive, according to the Florida fire department.

“The plane is freaking destroyed. I’m amazed that anyone survived,” Gleason said in a phone interview.

Advertisement

Using the plane’s transmitter and a cellphone call, emergency crews responded to the crash site, about 1,500 feet off a dirt road, at approximately 6:50 p.m., Gleason said in a brief phone interview. State Police also responded to the crash, the agency said on Twitter.

A girl of about 14, who was a passenger in the plane, was taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield before being transferred to another hospital for treatment of what Gleason called serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The pilot, a man about 47, and a woman about 22, walked away from the wreck with minor injuries and were also taken to Berkshire Medical Center, Gleason said.

The plane appeared to have hit trees on the way down and was partially severed just behind the pilot’s seat, said Gleason. “The nose is pointed towards the tail.”

The group was apparently flying to Vermont to go skiing, according to Gleason, who said boxes of new ski goggles were found in the plane’s wreckage.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement it was investigating the crash. The plane, a single-engine Piper PA-32-260 (also known as a “Cherokee Six”) made in 1969, is registered to a Delaware LLC named for the serial number of the plane, according to FAA records.

Advertisement

In a separate incident, a small plane crashed into East Monponsett Lake in Halifax at about noon Saturday but the pilot was uninjured, according to the Halifax Fire Department on Twitter.

The plane, a Cessna, crashed about 100 yards from the shoreline of Lake Street.

Members of the Halifax Fire Department are currently operating at an aircraft crash into the East Monponsett lake. At approximately noon today a Cessna aircraft crashed approximately 100 yards off the shoreline of Lake Street In Halifax.



The pilot was uninjured. pic.twitter.com/p0wMErNCE6 — Halifax Fire MA (@halifaxfire) December 21, 2019

According to police chief Joao Chaves, the pilot, Michael Lupo, 55, of Rehoboth, was alone in the plane when it went down.

Bystanders watched Lupo climb out of the plane and stand on the wing, police said in a statement Saturday evening. He was rescued by Lake Street residents who paddled toward him in canoes.

Thin layers of ice and cold weather initially prevented fire crews from reaching the submerged aircraft, officials said. Several tow companies and hazardous material units from neighboring communities helped to reach the plane and stop any fuel leaks.

Rescuers responded to a plane crash in East Monponsett Lake on Saturday in Halifax. WCVB-TV via AP

Globe Correspondent Abigail Feldman contributed to this story. Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.