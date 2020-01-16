With Democratic presidential candidates needing all the attention they can get before a critical primary, Trump’s rally could be viewed as trolling his field of potential rivals.

The Feb. 10th rally will be held in Manchester, but the exact location has not been determined.

President Trump is planning to hold a rally in New Hampshire on the eve of the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary next month, sources familar with the campaign say.

There are just eight days between the Iowa Caucuses and the New Hampshire primary. As the calendar stands now, Trump will deliver his State of the Union address (as an impeached president) the day after the Iowa Caucuses and try to garner a second night of news coverage with the rally in Manchester.

The rally isn’t all about the Democrats. Trump will be on the New Hampshire primary ballot himself the next day, facing Republican competition from former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld and former representative Joe Walsh of Illinois. Trump is expecteding a big win.

Trump’s campaign has already announced he will hold a similar rally in Des Moines in the week prior to the Iowa Caucuses.

Trump’s last visit to New Hampshire was in August when he held a large campaign rally at the SNHU Arena in Manchester.

