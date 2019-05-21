fb-pixel

THE GREAT DIVIDE

Race, class, and opportunity in our schools.

Neighboring schools, worlds apart

Experts often say geography is destiny in the United States, that a student’s future success depends heavily on what neighborhood they grow up in. But, for Jada Pierre and Britney Mendez, two Boston daughters of immigrants, their daily destinations may be more important for their future: Jada attends Newton South, a sterling suburban school that routinely sends graduates to the country’s elite universities. Britney lands just three miles away at Brighton High, a floundering city school where fewer than 20 percent of graduates earn a college degree within six years of graduating. Globe reporters embedded at the two schools -- both public, practically within view of one another -- last spring to try to understand how Newton South and Brighton High could produce such profoundly different results.

The city's top students from 2005 to 2007 set out to change the world. But then life happened.

Suit challenges school-funding formula, but it’s unclear if it will spur Legislature to act

Legal and education experts differ on what impact, if any, the case would have in getting a school-funding bill passed on Beacon Hill.

Two new Boston school buildings on the horizon, as 17 schools add sixth grade

Boston school officials say they have reached significant milestones in their effort to overhaul the system’s aging buildings.

Boston Teachers Union contract deal garners praise and criticism

Some advocates say the deal doesn’t go far enough in meeting the social, emotional, and physical well-being of the system’s approximately 55,000 students.

Next BPS contract must address achievement gap

Student needs and advancing teacher effectiveness must be a top priority as school leaders negotiate with the BTU.

New BPS superintendent has tough decisions ahead

If Brenda Cassellius is going to be effective, she’ll have to be as bold as she is politic.

Aspiring BPS superintendent believes in making children the focus

Cassellius says she knows how to navigate politics and thinks consistency in leadership is key.

About the education project:

T

he Globe is launching a two-year initiative to explore the deep inequalities in our public education system, examining both the challenges and possible solutions to creating equal opportunity for all students.

The Great Divide will build on the findings of the Globe's Valedictorians Project in January, which revealed that even the best students in Boston public schools often struggle after high school. An editor and a team of four investigative reporters will examine public education in the region, with humanity and empathy, and with a goal of provoking public discussion and exploring what might be done to fix core issues of inequality, social mobility and economic opportunity.

Partial funding for this initiative is provided by the Barr Foundation, a Boston-based foundation that has made student success in high school and beyond a top priority. We are grateful to Barr for their support and for believing in the power of journalism to deepen public knowledge, inform civic leaders and policy makers, and inspire community-wide discussions on our public schools. The foundation will have no special access to Globe reporters and the Globe will maintain complete editorial control over story selection, reporting, and editing.

The Globe plans to host numerous event to introduce this initiative and the team to the public. In the mean time, we want to hear what you think are the most pressing problems in the public education system and how you think we can solve them. Please send ideas and suggestions to: educationproject@globe.com