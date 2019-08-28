Coffeehouse concert, sailing aboard a schooner, and art with a Venezuelan and New England twist

Native Venezuelan and current Haverhill resident Ana Smyth will exhibit her New England-inspired artwork at Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill . Smyth’s art is a combination of classic New England themes and tropical colors of her native country. The free exhibit will be on display Sept. 9 through Oct. 4 during library hours in the Linda Hummel-Shea Artspace in the Harold Bentley Library on the Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St. Library hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m, and Fridays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Old Sloop Coffeehouse is hosting a performance by Mari Martin and the Lucky Boys at the First Congregational Church of Rockport . They will play several kinds of music including pop, jazz, rock, and folk. The coffeehouse also offers a variety of desserts during the performances. The concert is set for Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at 12 School St. Advance tickets cost $10. Suggested contribution at the door is $12 for adults, $5 for ages 18 and under, and $24 for families. Visit the oldsloopcoffeehouse.org , the John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester for tickets.

Advertisement

Andover High School recently received national recognition from the Special Olympics. It’s one of 16 schools in Massachusetts to be recognized as a Unified Champion School, which brings together student athletes with or without disabilities to train and compete. Schools attain this title when they display an inclusive and respectful school atmosphere.

Hop on board “Adventure,” Gloucester’s flagship schooner, for a three-day expedition to Star Island, Isles of Shoals. The boat departs from Gloucester on Sept. 10 and returns on Sept. 12. Guests will have the opportunity to sail the ship and learn the history of the dory fishery. Prices are $450 per person for adults; children ages 12 to 17 are $295 each. This cost will cover sailing to and from Star Island, meals and snacks while on board, and a souvenir. Tours, lectures, and hotel fees on the island come at an additional cost. To reserve a spot on board, visit schooner-adventure.org. For more information about the trip contact the Adventure office at info@schooner-adventure.org or 978-281-8079.

Advertisement

Brookline Bank recently held a ribbon-cutting celebration for its newly renovated office in Medford at 201 Salem St. The office now has a new lobby, meeting rooms and offices, a training center in the basement, and a reworked exterior. Medford Mayor Stephanie Burke and government officials were present at the event. Hours at the office are Monday through Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 8:30 to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information visit brooklinebank.com.

Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.