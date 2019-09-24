The Acton Police Department recently completed several initiatives to enhance its ability to assist people with mental illness.

The department in 2017 agreed to join the One Mind Campaign, a program started by the International Association of Chiefs of Police to improve interactions between law enforcement agencies and individuals with mental illness, according to Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows.

Participating agencies are challenged to implement practices to bolster their own mental health-related programming, training, and procedures, with the help of resources provided by the association.