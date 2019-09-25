As October approaches, Interfaith Social Services in Quincy is seeking donations of new Halloween costumes for its annual Halloween Costume Drive. The agency will distribute the Halloween costumes to children under the age of 12 and served through the food pantry. Client families of the agency are invited to select costumes in mid-October. Donations must be received no later than Oct. 11. The agency is located at 105 Adams St. For questions and more information, contact Paula Daniels at pdaniels@interfaithsocialservices.org .

South Shore Conservatory in Hingham , Duxbury, and Hanover announced its new Coffee Break Concert Series at Laura’s Center for the Arts. Underwritten by Diane and Gary Glick, performances occur the second Wednesday of each month, and admission is free. The first concert, on Oct. 9, is “Music from the Movies.” Laura’s Center for the Arts is located at 97 Mill St., Hanover. Performances start at 11 a.m.. Complimentary refreshments are provided. To reserve a table, call Beth at 781-421-6162, ext. 204. For more information visit www.sscmusic.org .

The two-year-long construction for a bridge replacement project in Cohasset recently finished. Construction on Atlantic Avenue over the Little Harbor Inlet Bridge began in May 2017. The project cost about $6.2 million, and repairs include wheelchair ramps and updating the bridge railing among other additions. Both federal and state funding was used for the project.

The Church of the Good Shepherd in Wareham hosts its fourth annual Fair Way Golf Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 5. All proceeds from the tournament benefit homelessness, hunger, and substance-abuse programs, and other outreach ministries in Wareham and beyond. To RSVP call Natecia at 774-260-1924 or e-mail natecia17@gmail.com. Cost is $80 per golfer or $320 per team. The tournament will be held at Little Harbor Country Club, 1 Little Harbor Road, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Lakeville’s 15th annual Arts & Music Festival is Saturday, Oct. 5. Artisans will sell handmade items including photography, wooden signs, lavender products, decoys, doorstops, jewelry, stoneware pottery, wreaths, totes, glass and polymer clay ornaments, weavings, seasonal wood paintings, natural body care products, and more. Performances for the event include Aubrey Atwater and Elwood Donnelly, an American and Celtic folk duo, and Bela Sarkozy, a solo jazz guitarist who combines elements of swing, bebop, Latin, bossa nova, and pop. For more information, go to www.LakevilleArtsCouncilMA.org/festival. The festival, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the junction of routes 105 and 18 and Precinct Street in Lakeville’s Center.

