Cyprus ex-president Dimitris Christofias dead at 72

Conveying his condolences to the Mr. Christofias’s family, Anastasiades said his predecessor had been in frail health for many years. Mr. Christofias, who was president from 2008-2013, had been in critical condition since being admitted to Nicosia General hospital in May.

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades confirmed his predecessor’s death in a written message, expressing ‘‘deep sorrow.’’ Anastasiades said he and Mr. Christofias may have been on divergent political paths, but he did what he thought was best for his country.

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Dimitris Christofias, Cyprus’ first communist president whose troubled tenure was marked by near financial ruin that necessitated an international rescue, uproar over a deadly Iranian munitions blast, and failure to end the country’s ethnic division, died Friday. He was 72.

Mr. Christofias was the only Cypriot president not to seek re-election, citing his failure to achieve his ‘‘life’s vision’’ of reunifying the country that had been split since Turkey invaded in 1974 following a coup by supporters of union with Greece.

After his March 2008 rise to power, Mr. Christofias was hailed as the leader with the best chance to achieve a peace breakthrough that had eluded his predecessors, thanks to long-standing ties with the Turkish Cypriot left-wing trade union movement.

But all the optimism faded as talks with two Turkish Cypriot leaders dragged on over five years without tangible results. Some faulted Mr. Christofias for allowing momentum to drain from the process.

‘‘I will leave truly miserable, because what I had promised can’t happen given Turkey’s intransigence, so from here on in, I’ll suffer along with you as a common citizen,’’ he had told municipal officials shortly before leaving office in 2013.

Mr. Christofias’s ‘‘man-of-the-people’’ persona, which he often played up to underscore his working-class roots, endeared him to many.

His election offered a curious paradox of Cypriot politics — an avowed communist in charge of a country with a free-market economy that boasted membership in the European Union, which Mr. Christofias’s party had once denounced as being in league with the ‘‘imperialist’’ NATO alliance.

But as his presidency wore on and the economy began to tank, many came to view him as ill-equipped to govern, especially in matters of the economy.

The turning point in his presidency came on July 11, 2011, when a 400-ton stash of seized Iranian munitions spontaneously combusted at a naval base where it had been stored, exposed to the elements, for nearly two years. The blast killed 13 people, wrecked the island’s main power station and sparked weeks of protests calling for Mr. Christofias to resign over his administration’s perceived ineptitude.

An ensuing inquiry into the blast found Mr. Christofias personally responsible for the disaster, something that he vehemently rejected, insisting that subordinates misled him and that a separate police report vindicated him.

‘‘I’m easy with my conscience,’’ he said in a 2012 interview, insisting that he was the target of a ‘‘war of extermination’’ by his political opponents.

The disaster exacerbated an acute banking crisis that had locked Mr. Christofias into an acrimonious feud with former Central Bank Governor Athanasios Orphanides over who was to blame for it.

Opinion polls showed Mr. Christofias to have scored some of the lowest approval ratings of any Cypriot president.

The son of a builder and one of five children, Soviet-educated Mr. Christofias’s decades-long involvement with Cyprus’ communist Progressive Party for the Working People (AKEL) culminated in 1988 when he became the party’s youngest-ever secretary-general at the age of 41.