Globe staff photos of the month, October 2018
Here’s a look at some of the best images taken by Globe photographers last month: fall colors, Halloween, the Milken Educator Award winner, Harvard University lawsuit, and a World Series victory.
1
Fall colors were in full bloom up north in Lancaster, N.H. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
2
Lauren Gorney of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., battled wind and rain brought by a nor’easter while on her way to the New England Aquarium in Boston on Oct. 27. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
3
A colorful leaf stuck in the handle of a gate at Harvard University. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
4
Sugar maple trees in all their autumn glory surrounded a woman and her dog walking along a dirt road beneath them on Brookwood Community Farm in Carver. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
5
From Sept. 15 until Nov. 15, the A.D. Makepeace Company harvests cranberries at their 1,700 acres of bogs throughout the South Shore. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
6
Ayla San, 6, waited to see if other trick-or-treaters would come out in South Lawrence on Oct. 28 to celebrate Halloween a few days early due to the ongoing Gas Disaster recovery. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
7
Heidi Schork, Director of the Mayor’s Mural Crew, smelled the fragrant marigolds in a greenhouse in Franklin Park Yard. The city was growing marigolds for the Day of the Dead event in Copley Square on Oct. 30. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
8
Oly Figueroa kissed one of her nephews as she and her friends Carmen Gonzalez and Chantel Gonzalez hung out together in their car in Lawrence. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
9
Family, friends, and members of the Outer Cape Ocean Community joined together in Wellfleet to remember Arthur Gava Medici on Oct. 20. He was killed in a shark attack in September. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
10
Visitors took part in “Cosmic Meditation” in the Immersive Dome during HUBweek at City Hall Plaza. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
11
Librarian Jennifer Gordon wasshocked to learn she received a Milken Educator Award during a surprise ceremony at the Benjamin Banneker Charter Public School in Cambridge. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
12
Student Antione Gray sang with fellow students in the Boston Arts Academy Spirituals Ensemble during a ground-breaking ceremony for the school’s new building that was attended by Mayor Martin J. Walsh and others. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)
13
Protestors yelled at each other during a rally on Oct. 14 in Copley Square about a lawsuit against Harvard University. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
14
Firefighters battled a five-alarm fire at the First Baptist Church in Wakefield on Oct. 23. (Michael Swensen for The Boston Globe)
15
Navy veteran Norman Franks sat on the sofa in his living room while moving into his new apartment in Acton. Franks had lived in a tent at Hanscom Air Force Base since June. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
16
Artist Luigi Toscano and his crew set up big photographic portraits of Holocaust survivors in the Boston Common on Oct. 15. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
17
Student marshal Isi Ehikhamhen stood at attention inside the Tremont Temple during a ceremony to inaugurate Marisa Kelly as the 11th president of Suffolk University on Oct. 12. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
18
Kiah Morris formally resigned her seat in the Vermont House due to ongoing racial harassment and family issues. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
19
Xiao Ying Zhou, center, was sentenced to 5-6 years in prison on Oct. 11 for the hit-and-run dragging of Yue Yin Gong in Chinatown in 2016. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
20
Members of Ballet Folklorico Guadalupano waited for the start of the Columbus Day Parade on Oct. 7. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
21
Dylan Kairit, a freshman at Eastern Nazarene College, took advantage of the warm weather to practice Parkour on Wollaston Beach in Quincy on Oct. 9. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
22
Katie Przystup of Medford held her son, Alex, 2, as they walk through the “Fog x Hill,” installation by Fujiko Nakaya at the Arnold Arboretum on Oct. 8. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
23
Mushrooms spotted in Olmsted Park in Jamaica Plain. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)
24
Melissa Mueller-Douglas danced at a Pepperlane conference held at Vistaprint in Waltham on Oct. 2. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)
25
Althea Buckley and her dog, Benjy, came to lay flowers for her departed dog Priscilla at the MSPCA Nevins Farm Hillside Acre Animal Cemetery on Oct. 4. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
26
An opossum became stuck on top of a fence in Broadway in Lawrence and animal control officer Ellen Bistany came to the rescue on Oct. 3. (Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff)
27
People cheered as City Councilor Ayanna Pressley spoke during a rally held in opposition of Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the supreme court on Oct. 1. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
28
A ferry arrived on Nantucket on Oct. 2. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)
29
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown drove to the basket against the Cavaliers during Boston’s 102-95 preseason loss to Cleveland at TD Garden on Oct. 2. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
30
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady jumped over the line for a touchdown in the second quarter of New England’s 38-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 4. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
31
Bears running back Tarik Cohen dove for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Patriots’ 38-31 win at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
32
Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) celebrated his return of a blocked punt for a touchdown during the third quarter of New England’s win over Chicago. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
33
Bruins goalie Jaroslav Halak got his glove on the puck on a close shot by Oilers Zack Kassian in the second period of Boston’s 4-1 win over Edmonton on Oct. 11 at TD Garden. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
34
Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi lept and made a catch to rob Dodgers infielder Brian Dozier of a hit in the top of the fourth inning of Game Two of the World Series at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
35
Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts hit a single in the first inning of Game One of the World Series at Fenway Park. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
36
A rainbow appeared over Fenway Park before both Games One and Two of the World Series. This rainbow, before Game Two, set the stage for the Red Sox to take a 2-0 lead in the series. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
37
Red Sox infielder Eduardo Nunez raised his finger in celebration as he rounded first base following a pinch-hit home run in Game One of the World Series at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
38
David Price, Christian Vazquez, and Chris Sale celebrated on the mound after the Red Sox won the franchise’s ninth World Series title. (Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff)
39
The Red Sox soaked each other and the World Series trophy with champagne after winning Game Five of the series. (Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff)
40
Liam Ferguson, 9, of North Attleboro, screamed for his favorite players in Copley Square along the victory parade route for the 2018 World Series champion Boston Red Sox. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)