Photos: A look back at the 1969 moon landing

O n July 20, 1969, Neil A. Armstrong, Edwin E. “Buzz” Aldrin Jr., and Michael Collins became the first people to land on the moon. When the Saturn V rocket launched with the Apollo 11 capsule on July 16, 1969, 1 million people flocked to watch the spectacle on the beaches of Florida near Cape Canaveral. As Armstrong made his historic first step on the moon, his words were broadcast 240,000 miles back to earth: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” Take a look back as we revisit the moon landing for its 50th anniversary. The official crew portrait of the Apollo 11 astronauts taken at the Kennedy Space Center on March 30, 1969. Pictured from left to right are Neil A. Armstrong, commander; Michael Collins, module pilot; and Edwin E. “Buzz” Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot. (NASA/AFP/Getty Images) The Saturn V rocket with the Apollo 11 crew lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 16, 1969. (NASA/AFP/Getty Images) NASA officials Charles W. Mathews; Dr. Wernher von Braun, director, Marshall Space Flight Center; Dr. George E. Mueller, associate administrator for manned space flight; and Air Force Lieutenant General Samuel C. Phillips, Apollo program director, celebrated the successful launch of Apollo 11 in the control room at the Kennedy Space Center on July 16, 1969. (NASA) This photo taken by the Apollo 11 crew shows an Earthrise viewed from lunar orbit prior to landing on July 20, 1969. (NASA/AFP/Getty Images) The Apollo 11 lunar module undocked from the command module on its way to the surface of the moon. (Michael Collins/NASA via Associated Press) Armstrong's right foot left a footprint in the lunar soil July 20, 1969, as he and Aldrin became the first people to set foot on the surface of the moon. (NASA via AFP/Getty Images) Aldrin descended a ladder from the lunar module during the Apollo 11 mission. (Neil Armstrong/NASA via Associated Press) Aldrin stood on the moon’s Sea of Tranquility with the American flag. (NEIL ARMSTRONG via AFP/Getty Images) People watched the moon landing on a TV at Logan Airport in Boston. (Bill Brett/Globe Staff) This photo taken by Armstrong (reflected on helmet) showed Aldrin walking on the moon on July 20, 1969. (NEIL ARMSTRONG via AFP/Getty Images) Crater Daedalus and Daedalus B (center left) were visible during the Apollo 11 mission. (NASA via Associated Press) Aldrin conducted experiments on the moon’s surface in a picture taken by Armstrong, after they climbed down the ladder of the lunar module. (NEIL ARMSTRONG via AFP/Getty Images) Fans in the sky-view seats at Fenway Park in Boston applauded the landing of Apollo 11 on the moon on July 20, 1969. (Frank O’Brien/Globe Staff) Aldrin walked on the surface of the moon near the leg of the lunar module “Eagle” during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity. (NASA/AFP/Getty Images) The lunar module of the Apollo 11 space mission in lunar orbit, July 21, 1969. (NASA/AFP/Getty Images) The mission operations control room as seen during the Apollo 11 lunar extravehicular activity. The television monitor shows astronauts Armstrong and Aldrin on the surface of the moon. (NASA via Associated Press) Aldrin on the moon's Sea of Tranquility. (Neil ARMSTRONG/NASA via AFP/Getty Images) An image taken from the lunar module of the Apollo 11 command and service modules in lunar orbit during the landing mission. (NASA/AFP/Getty Images) “Buzz” Aldrin removed a scientific experiment from the lunar module during the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission. (NEIL ARMSTRONG/AFP/Getty Images) US Navy UDT swimmer Clancy Hatleberg prepared to jump from a helicopter into the water next to the Apollo 11 capsule after it splashed down in the Pacific Ocean to assist the astronauts into the raft at right on July 24, 1969. (Milt Putnam/US Navy via Associated Press) Hatleberg disinfected Armstrong, Collins, and Aldrin, who were wearing their quarantine suits in the life raft during recovery operations in the Pacific Ocean, after the successful completion of their lunar landing mission. (NASA/AFP/Getty Images) Armstrong, Collins, and Aldrin shared jokes with well-wishers on the other side of the window of their mobile quarantine facility aboard the USS Hornet, July 24, 1969. (NASA) Flight controllers at the mission operations control room in the Mission Control Center at the Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston celebrated the successful conclusion of the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission on July 24, 1969. (NASA via Associated Press) People lined 42nd Street in New York to cheer (in lead car from left) Aldrin, Collins, and Armstrong on Aug. 13, 1969. (Associated Press)