Photos: A look back at the 1969 moon landing

On July 20, 1969, Neil A. Armstrong, Edwin E. “Buzz” Aldrin Jr., and Michael Collins became the first people to land on the moon. When the Saturn V rocket launched with the Apollo 11 capsule on July 16, 1969, 1 million people flocked to watch the spectacle on the beaches of Florida near Cape Canaveral. As Armstrong made his historic first step on the moon, his words were broadcast 240,000 miles back to earth: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

Take a look back as we revisit the moon landing for its 50th anniversary.

The official crew portrait of the Apollo 11 astronauts taken at the Kennedy Space Center on March 30, 1969. Pictured from left to right are Neil A. Armstrong, commander; Michael Collins, module pilot; and Edwin E. “Buzz” Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot. (NASA/AFP/Getty Images)