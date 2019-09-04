San Francisco just passed a resolution calling the NRA a ‘domestic terrorist organization’

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Tuesday declaring the National Rifle Association a ‘‘domestic terrorist organization’’ and urging the city to examine its financial relationships with companies that do business with the group.

The sharply worded declaration noted recent acts of gun violence.

‘‘The National Rifle Association musters its considerable wealth and organizational strength to promote gun ownership and incite gun owners to acts of violence,’’ it read. ‘‘The National Rifle Association spreads propaganda that misinforms and aims to deceive the public about the dangers of gun violence, and . . . the leadership of National Rifle Association promotes extremist positions, in defiance of the views of a majority of its membership and the public, and undermines the general welfare.’’