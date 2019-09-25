LAWTON, Okla. (AP) — A document prepared at a U.S. Army base in Oklahoma says officials have been alerted to ‘‘disturbing’’ online chatter about a potential mass shooting threat at a theater during next week’s release of the movie ‘‘Joker,’’ but it references no specific location.

Television station KSWO reports criminal intelligence officials at Fort Sill received an intelligence bulletin warning about a possible shooting on Oct. 4.