Democrats scrutinize State’s ‘Eagle Plan’ to overhaul Social Security

WASHINGTON — The Democratic chairmen of two House panels are scrutinizing a State Department plan to overhaul Social Security that they say unfairly takes away Americans’ entitlement benefits in exchange for a quick cash payment.

The policy proposal, known as the Eagle Plan, is one of the options that has circulated in the Trump administration to address concerns about the ballooning national debt due to massive federal spending to combat the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Representatives Joaquin Castro, the chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, and John Larson, the chairman of the Subcommittee on Social Security, sent a letter Thursday to a State Department official asking for the ‘‘complete and unredacted’’ version of the plan, a list of the individuals who contributed to it, and any other related documents.