Justice Department ends investigations of senators’ stock trades

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has notified Repuplican senators Kelly Loeffler and James Inhofe and Democrat senator Dianne Feinstein that it has closed insider trading investigations of their stock sales before the coronavirus pandemic crashed global markets, people familiar with the investigation said.

A Justice Department investigation remains into Republican Richard Burr, who earlier this month stepped down as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee after FBI agents executed a search warrant for his electronic communications.

Aides for Feinstein and Loeffler previously acknowledged that the senators had been in contact with federal law enforcement and denied impropriety. Feinstein had been questioned by FBI agents about stock sales, which she has said were done by her husband, a spokesperson said. Loeffler’s office said that she had turned over documents related to stock sales she says she did not actively participate in.