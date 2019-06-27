Supreme Court blocks citizenship question on 2020 census for now

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is forbidding President Trump’s administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census for now. The court says the Trump administration’s explanation for wanting to add the question was ‘‘more of a distraction’’ than an explanation.

It’s unclear whether the administration would have time to provide a fuller account. Census forms are supposed to be printed beginning next week.

The court ruled 5-4 on Thursday, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the four liberals in the relevant part of the outcome.