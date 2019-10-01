fb-pixel
A man is detained by police during clashes in the Wanchai district in Hong Kong as the city observed the National Day holiday to mark the 70th anniversary of communist China's founding. ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images
A fire lit by protesters burned in the Sha Tin district of Hong Kong. ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP/Getty Images
Protestors retreated as riot police pushed back. Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images
Riot police fired projectiles towards protesters. ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP/Getty Images
An anti-government protester walked through tear gas smoke during a clash with police.Felipe Dana/Associated Press
A protester built a wall in the street with bricks from the pavement. MOHD RASFAN/AFP/Getty Images
A pro-democracy protester was arrested by riot police. Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
Outside the British embassy in Hong Kong, a group of residents waved the British flag to demonstrate the request for the right to British residency. Gemunu Amarasinghe/Associated Press
Anti-government protesters wore masks as more demonstrators marched past police headquarters. Gemunu Amarasinghe/Associated Press
Police detained an anti-government protester. Felipe Dana/Associated Press
Protesters' umbrellas floated on a river after clashes with police. ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP/Getty Images