It’s been long march for LGBTQ rights — Straight Pride boosters skip over that

On Saturday there will be a Straight Pride Parade, where people will be marching many of the same streets as the Boston Pride Parade. The proponents of this parade wonder: If LGBTQ people have a parade, why don’t straight people get one too?

This logic reveals a disregard for LGBTQ history. For centuries, gay and lesbian people have been killed for simply being who they are. They have been legally denied the right to marry, fired from their jobs, denied access to health care, and denied the right to keep their child if their partner dies, among other travesties.