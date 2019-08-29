It’s been long march for LGBTQ rights — Straight Pride boosters skip over that
On Saturday there will be a Straight Pride Parade, where people will be marching many of the same streets as the Boston Pride Parade. The proponents of this parade wonder: If LGBTQ people have a parade, why don’t straight people get one too?
This logic reveals a disregard for LGBTQ history. For centuries, gay and lesbian people have been killed for simply being who they are. They have been legally denied the right to marry, fired from their jobs, denied access to health care, and denied the right to keep their child if their partner dies, among other travesties.
We march in (real) pride parades to celebrate the accomplishments that move our society toward equality, such as same-sex marriage (Obergefell v. Hodges, 2015) and antidiscrimination laws. We march in pride parades to honor those who have sacrificed so much for this progress. We march in pride parades to gird ourselves for the work that remains, for there are many who continue to harbor hate in their hearts.
It is misguided to wonder why we straight people don’t get our own Straight Pride Parade. Instead, we should be grateful we’ve never needed one in the first place.
Michael Seymour
Boston