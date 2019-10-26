Re “A ‘lynching’ is something Trump will never know” by Jenée Osterheldt (Page A1, Oct. 23): Donald Trump is not being insensitive or tone deaf or expressing his persecution complex. He’s very deliberately serving two objectives: starting a trash can fire to distract, and communicating a dog whistle to his base. He’s effectively saying, “Now they are coming for us ,” invoking the imagery of mobs and ropes and turning the victim-perpetrator roles upside down. While Trump is painfully inarticulate, he’s deliberate and effective when it comes to his intended audience.

North Andover

Word captures the essence of what Democrats are doing

The word “lynching” is not owned by anyone or any historical events. Indeed, it captures the essence of what the Democrats are trying to execute against Donald Trump. They are attempting to politically do away with him on the altar of some twisted philosophy, in which they believe their actions are justified by their righteousness. They need to remember that elections have consequences, as Barack Obama pointed out, and that their political differences should be settled through elections, not through a coup. And by the way, Democrats used the word “lynching” during the Bill Clinton impeachment (oops, everyone’s words are memorialized on the Internet).

B. Hammond

Charlotte, N.C.