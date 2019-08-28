What New England sports fans had to say about their teams in annual survey

In this year’s edition of the New England Sports Survey, conducted by Channel Media and Market Research, over 16,000 local fans expressed their feelings about players, teams, and coaches. The Patriots earned the most votes in several categories including favorite sports team, best ownership (Robert Kraft) and leadership (Bill Belichick), most improved team in a year, and most likely to win another championship. The Bruins received the distinction of the year’s worst sports moment. Here are the results:

Overall team grades and top votes

Patriots: A+

Most admired: Tom Brady; Runner up: Julian Edelman

How long will Brady be the quarterback: 2 years (50 percent), 3 years (29 percent)

Most disappointing player: Cyrus Jones

Player they desire the most to join the team: Patrick Mahomes II

Favorite player to win a championship: Tom Brady

Least favorite player to win a championship: Darrelle Revis

Improvements: Pay Tom Brady, treat Tom Brady like the GOAT, keep/extend Bill Belichick, find a real and viable replacement for Tom Brady, secure solid wide receivers, sign good tight ends

Red Sox: C

Most admired: Mookie Betts; Runner up: Xander Bogaerts

Most disappointing: Chris Sale

Player most desired: Shane Greene

Favorite player to win a championship: David Ortiz

Least favorite player to win a championship: Daisuke Matsuzaka

Improvements: Trade for a solid closer, acquire/trade for better middle relief pitching, improve pitching staff, extend Mookie Betts contract, avoid long term signings that are too expensive

Celtics: B

Most admired: Marcus Smart; Runner up: Al Horford

Most disappointing player: Kyrie Irving

Player they desire the most to join the team: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Favorite player to win a championship: Bill Russell

Least favorite player to win a championship: Rajon Rondo

Improvements: Play unselfish basketball, get a big game, stronger game strategy, play defense, move faster down the court.

Bruins: A-

Most admired: Patrice Bergeron; Runner up: Brad Marchand

Most disappointing player: David Backes

Player they desire the most to join the team: Connor McDavid

Favorite player to win a championship: Bobby Orr

Least favorite player to win a championship: Tyler Seguin

Improvements: Stronger puck movement, be more physical/tougher on the ice, don’t let the best players go unsigned, more physical players, acquire a true goal scorer/sharpshooter

NE Revolution: B+

Most admired: Cristian Penilla; Runner up: Diego Fagundez

Most disappointing player: Gustavo Bou

Player they desire the most to join the team: Cristiano Ronaldo

Things they can do to improve attendance: Have a “soccer only” stadium, more media coverage, keep Bruce Arena, more marketing of the team, get more well known players/European stars

