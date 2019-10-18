It was supposed to be another step for Hardy, 31, who hopes to be the next big star in an aging heavyweight division. Current champion Stipe Miocic is 37. No. 1 contender and former champ Daniel Cormier is 40. Brock Lesnar and Cain Velazquez have departed for WWE. But Hardy is not ranked in the top 15, and Friday night’s underwhelming win is unlikely to change that.

With the TD Garden crowd filling the arena with boos of disapproval, former NFL defensive lineman Greg Hardy won a lackluster three-round decision over Ben Sosoli in the highlight of Friday’s UFC undercard in Boston.

Earlier in the night, crowd favorite Joe Lauzon of East Bridgewater did not disappoint, rocking Jonathan Pearce with a straight left, then slamming him to the canvas. After Lauzon landed a flurry of right hands while wrapping his left arm around Pearce’s neck, referee Herb Dean stopped the fight at 1:33 of the first round.

Maycee Barber continued her rise through the flyweight division, stopping Gillian Robertson at 3:04 of the first round, trapping her against the cage and overwhelming her with a flurry of punches before the fight was halted.

“I made a huge statement tonight. I continued to show that I’m not just talk, not just hype and I go out there and do what I say I’m going to do, “ said Barber, who at 21 is hoping to become the youngest female champion in UFC history.

In the opening fight of the main card, middleweight Darren Stewart took a split-decision over Deron Winn. Stewart has won four out of his last five fights.

In the final preliminary bout between a pair of locals, Peabody native Charles Rosa won his first trip to the octagon in more than two years when he defeated Abington’s Manny Bermudez with an armbar submission in the first round of their featherweight fight.

“I’m back, first round finish and I’m coming for the title,” Rosa said. “It means everything to me. This is the city of champions. I’m 3-0 in the Boston Garden now, undefeated in Boston, and I’m going to keep going.

Molly McCann thoroughly dominated UFC debutant Diana Belbita in a fight that went the distance, with all three judges scoring the flyweight bout, 30-26. It was McCann’s fourth win in a row.

Gloucester’s Kyle Bochniak went the distance, but dropped his featherweight bout with Sean Woodson by unanimous decision. Making his UFC debut, the lanky Woodson was able to keep Bochniak at bay while consistently connecting with knees to Bochniak’s head.

As expected, Taunton bantamweight Randy Costa received a thunderous ovation as he made his way to the ring. He gave his large contingent in the crowd even more to cheer about when he dropped Boston Salmon twice in the first round, the second time the result of a straight right, allowing Costa to pounce before Dean stopped the fight at 2:15 of the first round.

“ I think I showed a lot of composure in that fight. Getting my first UFC win in Boston, in the Garden, in the town that I was raised in is outrageous,” said Costa.

Sean Brady’s UFC debut got off to a painful start when Court McGee’s kick struck him below the belt in the opening minute of their welterweight fight. Given time to recover, Brady sent McGee to the canvas after connect with a left hook, leaving a welt on McGee’s cheek, just under his right eye. The fight would go the distance, with Brady winning by unanimous decision.

Brendan Allen won an entertaining battle in his debut at middleweight, managing to wiggle out of a choke hold in the first round, and defeating Kevin Holland by submission in the second round after sustaining a cut on his forehead.

Heavyweight Tanner Boser got the better of veteran Daniel Spitz in his debut, going the distance and winning by unanimous decision. All three judges had Boser winning, 30-27.

