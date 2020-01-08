Celtics guard Kemba Walker was ejected in the second half of Wednesday night’s game against the Spurs at TD Garden for arguing with officials.
Walker was ejected for the first time in his NBA career after this play involving San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge.
Kemba actually got ejected for this. #NBARefs pic.twitter.com/6hVjGpbBB8— ★ (@CardiacKembaa) January 9, 2020
Walker received a pair of quick technicals and was done for the evening. He finished with 6 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 turnovers in 18 minutes.
Boston coach Brad Stevens also had a few choice words for the officiating crew, and was also assessed a technical.
