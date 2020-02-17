In the men’s poll, Baylor (23-1) stayed in the No. 1 spot with 48 first-place votes from the 63-member media panel, while No. 2 Gonzaga got 14 first-place nods, and No. 3 Kansas one. San Diego State, the nation’s last unbeaten team is No. 4, while Dayton is No. 5 . . . UConn men’s freshman forward Akok Akok ruptured his left Achilles’ tendon Sunday against Memphis and is out the rest of the season.

UConn’s record streak of top five appearances in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll is over. The Huskies fell to sixth on Monday, ending a run of 253 consecutive weeks as one of the first five teams in the Top 25. That historic stretch dated back to Feb. 5, 2007. UConn’s run dwarfs the No. 2 all-time mark of 96 set by Louisiana Tech in the 1980s. The longest current streak is now held by No. 1 South Carolina at 11. The Gamecocks had a hand in ending the Huskies’ run by routing UConn last Monday night. South Carolina earned 27 first-place votes from the national media panel. No. 2 Baylor received two and No. 3 Oregon one . . . Boston College sophomore Taylor Soule was named the ACC Player of the Week after she averaged 24.5 points and 11 rebounds in wins over Notre Dame and North Carolina.

The 6-foot-9-inch freshman played in all 25 games, bocking 66 shots and averaging 5.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.

NBA

Beilein’s future unclear

John Beilein’s future as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers is up in the air after the 67-year-old former University of Michigan coach has struggled in his first NBA season with a young team that has the worst record in the Eastern Conference. Beilein and the Cavaliers have discussed the possibility of him stepping down before the end of the season. No decision has been made about Beilein’s future, but the team plans to reconvene this week following the All-Star break. After a 12-year run with the Wolverines, Beilein signed a five-year pact with Cleveland in May.

NHL

Grubauer out indefinitely

The Colorado Avalanche will be without Philipp Grubauer indefinitely after the goalie suffered a lower-body injury against Kings on Saturday. Colorado coach Jared Bednar also said forward Matt Calvert (lower body) is expected to be out a couple of weeks . . . Canadiens coach Claude Julien said defenseman Shea Weber (left ankle) and forwards Paul Byron (knee) and Jonathan Drouin (ankle) could return Tuesday in Detroit. Weber, out since Feb. 4, was originally expected to miss 4-6 weeks . . . TSN reported that the Kings traded forward Tyler Toffoli to Vancouver but did not say what Los Angeles got in return . . . The Sabres suspended defenseman Zach Bogosian for failing to report to the minors, two days after he cleared waivers and was assigned to Rochester of the AHL.

SOCCER

Weah tears hamstring

American striker Tim Weah, 19, faces another spell on the sidelines after tearing his right hamstring when making his injury comeback for French club Lille on Sunday. Weah was playing in his first game since injuring his hamstring in August . . . United States and D.C. United midfielder Paul Arriola tore his right ACL Saturday, saying it “will take months to recover from.” He has five goals in 33 games for the US national team . . . Harry Gregg, the ex-Manchester United goalie who rescued two teammates as well as a baby and her pregnant mother from the burning fuselage in a 1958 plane crash that killed 23 people, died. He was 87. Obituary, C10.

MISCELLANY

Biles receives Laureus

American gymnast Simone Biles was named the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year for the third time, while soccer star Lionel Messi and and Formula One champ Lewis Hamilton shared the men’s award. Biles won five gold medals, and a record fifth all-around title, at the 2019 world championships. She is the most decorated gymnast at worlds with 25 medals . . . Mickey Wright, who won 13 majors among her 82 titles and gave the fledgling LPGA a crucial lift, died Monday of a heart attack. She was 85. Obituary, C9 . . . Four-time major winner Kim Clijsters’ first WTA Tour match since 2012 was a 2-6, 6-7 (6-8) loss to Garbine Muguruza at the Dubai (United Arab Emirates) Championships . . . The Tokyo Marathon is limiting the March 1 field to a few hundred elite runners, and barring the general public from attending, out of fear of the spread of the virus coming from China.