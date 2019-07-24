Marc Savard joining St. Louis Blues as assistant coach
In the Bruins’ run to the Stanley Cup Final, Marc Savard served as the banner captain for Game 5 of the first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The next time Savard is at TD Garden, it will be as a member of the St. Louis Blues’ coaching staff.
St. Louis president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong announced Wednesday that the team has named Savard as an assistant coach.
“I was fortunate to play with Marc during my career and I’m very familiar with his passion and acumen for the game,” said Blues head coach Craig Berube in a statement. “He was a tremendous player and possesses an elite offensive mind. His addition to our staff will be a great benefit to our players and the organization.”
Savard played 13 years in the NHL, the last five with the Bruins, before suffering his sixth concussion on a hit against the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 22, 2011. It came just 10 months after taking a hit blind-side hit to the head by Pittsburgh’s Matt Cooke.
Originally drafted by the New York Rangers in the fourth round of the 1995 NHL Draft, Savard amassed 706 points across 807 career regular-season games. In 304 games with the Bruins, he had 74 goals and 231 assists.
Bruins prospects up for challenge
The Bruins announced on Wednesday that the team will participate in the Prospects Challenge for the fifth straight year. The Bruins rookies will compete against the Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils’ rookies in the round-robin challenge featuring prospects from each team September 6-9 at HarborCenter in Buffalo.
The roster will be announced at a later date.
Here is the schedule:
Friday, Sept. 6
■ Pittsburgh vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m.
■ Buffalo vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
■ New Jersey vs. Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
■ Buffalo vs. Boston, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 8
■ Bruins practice, TBD
Monday, Sept. 9
■ Boston vs. New Jersey, 9:30 a.m.
■ Buffalo vs. Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
Bruins prospects who participated in last year’s tournament and also played in at least one regular season game with Boston in 2018-19 include forwards Anders Bjork, Trent Frederic, Karson Kuhlman, Zach Senyshyn and defensemen Connor Clifton, Jeremy Lauzon, Urho Vaakanainen, and Jakub Zboril.
