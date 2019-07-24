Marc Savard joining St. Louis Blues as assistant coach

In the Bruins’ run to the Stanley Cup Final, Marc Savard served as the banner captain for Game 5 of the first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The next time Savard is at TD Garden, it will be as a member of the St. Louis Blues’ coaching staff.

St. Louis president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong announced Wednesday that the team has named Savard as an assistant coach.

“I was fortunate to play with Marc during my career and I’m very familiar with his passion and acumen for the game,” said Blues head coach Craig Berube in a statement. “He was a tremendous player and possesses an elite offensive mind. His addition to our staff will be a great benefit to our players and the organization.”