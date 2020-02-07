Wait, to this roster? This Presidents’ Trophy contender? This group, which has been no lower than fifth in the NHL’s overall standings since mid-October, and this past week overtook the Capitals for first?

This isn’t a call for general manager Don Sweeney to sell the entire farm for Kreider, the top winger available in advance of the Feb. 24 NHL trade deadline. This is where we are, though: Sweeney should add to this veteran group, which came 60 minutes from the Stanley Cup last year. He should not do so by tweaking or tinkering. He should make a major upgrade.

The Rangers are still deciding whether they want to deal Chris Kreider . If they don’t, the Bruins should force their hand.

Yes. They deserve it.

Sure, the Bruins are a good bet to win the Atlantic Division. Sure, anything can happen from mid-April to June. And sure, this is a tight-knit group that might find it has what it takes. But fortifying the structure of this aging core, and taking stress off the phenomenal top line and power play, while adding a premier piece that might extend the run of some foundational veterans, is the right call.

The Bruins need a mid-aged, top-six winger such as Kreider, even if it means shipping out their first-round pick, something Sweeney said he regretted doing in 2018 when he and Rangers GM Jeff Gorton struck a deal for Rick Nash. He shouldn’t be afraid to include a young roster player, since that will be part of the ask.

As good as Jake DeBrusk (23), Danton Heinen (24), or Anders Bjork (23) could be, Kreider (28) offers a mix of maturity, physicality, and pace that would fit with David Krejci better than any of those three.

The Bruins were ninth in scoring at five-on-five entering Thursday (115 goals), according to Natural Stat Trick, but their expected goals — a measure of shot quality — was sixth-worst. They generated the 10th-fewest scoring chances at five aside. They need a play-driver, a chance-generator, a strong finisher who gets inside. A power forward.

This guy is all of that.

Kreider, who was third in the All-Star fastest skater contest, points his GPS toward the slot and floors it. At 6 feet 3 inches and 216 pounds, he has no issue playing demolition derby on the way there. He has a quick release, which delivered 28 goals and 50-plus points in two of the previous three seasons (with 19-18—37 through 51 games this season, he could hit both marks again).

He’s adept at tipping shots in the net-front spot on the power play, where DeBrusk and Heinen have been alternating this season. And yes, he’s from Boxford (and Masconomet High, Phillips Andover, and Boston College).

The Rangers, who drafted him 19th overall in 2009, could keep building around Kreider, superstar Artemi Panarin, top center Mika Zibanejad, blue liner Jacob Trouba, and skilled rookies Kaapo Kakko and Adam Fox. Their young goaltending looks promising.

Kreider could even become captain. But he will have to wait for a Cup run. The 12th-place Rangers would need to go about 21-7-2 over their last 30 games to reach 98 points, the East’s wild-card cutoff in 2019. Unless “Igor Shesterkin” is Russian for “Jordan Binnington,” this is not their year.

The Capitals and Blues have skill to match the Bruins. Both like to rattle bones come playoff time. Both could add, and the Blues, tops in the West without injured sniper Vladimir Tarasenko, could get him back to start their title defense.

The East is a monster, though. The Lightning have jumped from 22nd overall to T-4 (as of Thursday) since Christmas. The rugged Islanders, if they add a scorer, will be more of a threat. Despite their injuries, the Penguins are very much in it. Likewise the Blue Jackets, left for dead last offseason.

The Bruins with Kreider could be the favorite when the calendar flips to April.

To keep Kreider longer than June, the Bruins would likely have to let Torey Krug walk. Either would tie up about $7 million in salary. Sweeney & Co. would have to trust that Matt Grzelcyk can become a steady power-play quarterback, considering Krug’s spectacular acumen in that role. They’d also have to believe that Kreider, rather than Krug, will more easily handle NHL life in his mid-30s, when wheels begin to rust.

Those choices would be more happily considered in the afterglow of the second Cup of the Patrice Bergeron-Zdeno Chara era.

It would especially hurt to deal DeBrusk, who like Bjork is a pending restricted free agent (Heinen is under contract for one more year at $2.8 million). DeBrusk’s 27 goals last year portend a future of finishing. His teammates love him. But they would see that Kreider’s gifts are more significant.

There are more budget-friendly options. The Kings’ Tyler Toffoli is a right wing in the mold of Michael Ryder: average speed, willing shooter, and he currently wears No. 73 (no word on his ability to make glove saves in the playoffs, but he does have a 2014 Cup ring).

Columbus’s Josh Anderson, a 25-year-old pending restricted free agent, is big (6-3, 222) and mean, but hasn’t played since Dec. 14 (busted shoulder; like Tarasenko in St. Louis, he recently returned to practice; neither would cost a first-rounder or a top prospect).

An interesting name with term: speedy, creative Anaheim winger Ondrej Kase. A Czech junior teammate of David Pastrnak ’s, Kase, 24, has another year left at $2.9 million. Concussion and shoulder issues have dogged him since he scored 20 goals in 66 games two years ago. Intriguing young player, but on the lighter side, seemingly a bit redundant in a middle six stocked with those types.

Then there’s Ilya Kovalchuk, 36, the old hand. He has delivered 5-5—10 in 13 games in Montreal, but if the Bruins didn’t want him for the league minimum last month, why would they surrender assets now?

Sweeney should aim higher. He should be just as bold as he was two years ago, before Nash’s concussion issues turned that blockbuster deal into a dud. He should be confident, knowing that he has the resources to find and develop NHL players no matter where the Bruins pick.

It may be more prudent to keep DeBrusk and the pups, spend middle-round picks on a Toffoli type, and hope things shake out. Shove prudence aside. It is time to go win a Cup. It is time to make the Rangers an offer they can’t refuse.

