After firing former head coach Steve Addazio following the Eagles season-ending win over Pitt, BC athletic director Martin Jarmond set Dec. 18, the initial signing date for FBS teams’ early signing period, as his target to have a new coach in place.

The Eagles ironed out their agreement with Hafley late Friday night.

Boston College has hired Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as its new head football coach, the school officially announced Saturday morning.

The Eagles will formally announce Hafley as their head coach at a press conference on Monday.

In Hafley, the Eagles gain a head coach with NFL experience as well as success at college football’s highest level.

Advertisement

Hafley, 40, spent seven seasons as an NFL assistant before joining the Buckeyes this season, helping retool a defense that was ranked 72nd in the country a year ago into the No. 1 defense this season.

For the turnaround, Hafley was named a finalist for this year’s Broyles Award, given to the country’s best assistant coach.

Hafley cut his teeth as a running backs coach at Worcester Polytechnic in 2001, then went to Albany and served as a defensive assistant and secondary coach from 2002 to 2005.

In 2006, he joined Dave Wannstedt’s staff at Pitt as a defensive assistant and a secondary coach. There, he coached former Patriot Darrelle Revis. In 2011, he spent a season at Rutgers as a secondary coach under Greg Schiano, where he coached Duron Harmon and Logan Ryan.

From there, he made the jump to the NFL as an assistant secondary coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012. He became Tampa Bay’s secondary coach in 2013, then took the same job with the Cleveland Browns from 2014-15. He was the San Francisco 49ers secondary coach from 2016-18 before leaving to join Ryan Day’s staff at Ohio State this past season.

Advertisement

Hafley will be tasked with getting the Eagles over the hump after going 44-44 over seven seasons under Addazio, who was hired as head coach by Colorado State earlier this week.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.