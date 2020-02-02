The vaunted 49ers defense wilted late, particularly on passes of 44 yards to Tyreek Hill and 38 to Sammy Watkins. The touchdowns came on short throws to Travis Kelce to cut the deficit to three and to Damien Williams for the lead.

All it took was falling behind by double digits in the postseason again. Then Mahomes, selected MVP, hit two long passes on touchdown drives for a 31-20 victory Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Uncomfortable and under duress for much of the game, Patrick Mahomes suddenly recaptured his mojo — and lifted Andy Reid and the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory — the team’s first NFL championship in a half-century.

Given an opportunity for redemption in a game his team dominated for the first three quarters, Jimmy Garoppolo — who finished 20 for 31 for 219 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions — mustered two first downs after starting on his own 15-yard line, but he was sacked by Frank Clark on fourth down at midfield to turn it over on downs.

With three time outs and hoping to get the ball back, the San Francisco defense couldn’t give him one last chance. Williams rumbled home again, this time from 38 yards, to cap the scoring with 1:12 left and send red-clad Chiefs fan into chants of “Andy! Andy!’’

Reid, 61, won a Super Bowl ring with the 1996 Packers while in charge of tight ends. He’s been seeking one as a head coach since being hired by Philadelphia in 1999. The Eagles lost in their only trip to the big game, 24-21 to the Patriots, after the 2004 season.

The Chiefs (15-4) trailed 24-0 and 17-7 in their previous playoff games. Their fans in the crowd of 62,417 at Hard Rock Stadium got little opportunity to chant and do the tomahawk chop as KC fell behind 20-10 with 17½ minutes remaining.

Mahomes even threw his second interception of the night after that. But then came the kind of Mahomes magic that makes him special. He completed just 26 of 42 passes and threw two interceptions, but totaled 286 yards and two scores. Williams had 104 yards on the ground, and Hill had 105 receiving on nine catches.