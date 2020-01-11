“We played exactly how you should play when you have a lead,” Burlington coach Bob Conceison said. “We kept a third guy high and didn’t allow them to get any odd-man rushes. We played a really smart third period.”

That wasn’t the case on Saturday night, when the 10th-ranked Red Devils welcomed ninth-ranked Hingham into the Burlington Ice Palace. Up two goals entering the final period, Burlington added to its lead rather than allowing its opponent to crawl back in, finishing off the Harbormen with a 3-0 victory to improve to 8-1 on the season.

BURLINGTON — Despite its strong start to the season, the Burlington boys’ hockey team has struggled at times with closing teams out in the third period.

The Red Devils, who have won eight straight games since dropping their opener against Woburn, got the dagger from senior Cam Costa at 12:19 of the third. Costa put home a loose puck which had initially been blasted from the point by sophomore Anthony Andriolo, who had received a pass from senior Ryan O’Halloran as he entered the zone.

O’Halloran, who recently recorded the 100th point of his career, slowed the tempo down for Burlington as he crossed the attacking blue line to create offense naturally rather than force it.

“That was an unbelievable pass to a defenseman coming into the play,” Conceison said of O’Halloran. “He’s just a complete player. He loves games that have a lot of pressure and a lot of meaning. His overall game tonight was awesome.”

O’Halloran also had a power-play goal 3:01 into regulation for the Red Devils, a period in which Hingham (5-4) outshot Burlington, 12-3.

“You can only dominate on the scoreboard,” Hingham coach Tony Messina said. “We’ve had a lot of periods like that. We just can’t score goals.”

Junior Zach Auble scored on a shot between his legs at 13:26 of the second period for the Red Devils to double their lead. Junior Joe Trabucco stopped all 28 shots he faced for Burlington his second straight shutout.

It was the first victory for the Red Devils over the Harbormen since the teams began playing annually in the 2016-17 season.

Jake Levin can be reached at jakelevin477@gmail.com.