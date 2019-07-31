Patriots great Nick Buoniconti dies at 78

Mr. Buoniconti also became the founder of the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis after his son Marc was paralyzed in a college football game.

Bruce Bobbins, a spokesman for the family, said Mr. Buoniconti died Tuesday in Bridgehampton, N.Y. A cause of death wasn’t immediately known.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Nick Buoniconti, a stalwart linebacker for the Patriots in their AFL days and later a member of the Miami Dolphins’ undefeated team of 1972, has died at age 78.

“My dad has been my hero and represents what I have always aspired to be; a leader, a mentor and a champion,” Marc Buoniconti said in a statement. “He selflessly gave all to football, to his family and to those who are less fortunate.

“He made a promise to me that turned into a revolution in paralysis research.”

In his later years, Mr. Buoniconti believed that he had been irreparably damaged by head injuries he sustained from collisions in his playing days, and he pledged to donate his brain and spinal cord for research.

“I don’t do this for myself,” he said in 2017. “I do it for the thousands of others who will follow me. I’m not half the man I used to be.”

Mr. Buoniconti was a native of Springfield who starred for Cathedral High School and the University of Notre Dame. He played 14 seasons of professional football, anchoring the Patriots defense from 1962-68 and excelling for a dominant Dolphins team from 1969-76.

Nick Buoniconti (center) tackles Buffalo’s Cookie Gilchrist during a 1962 exhibition game between the Patriots and Bills. (AP file)

Mr. Buoniconti won two Super Bowl rings, his first with the Dolphins in 1972 to complete the last perfect season by an NFL team. He won another with Miami in ’73.

He was named to the Pro Bowl both years, and his teammates voted him Most Valuable Dolphin in 1973. He retired from football in 1976 as a six-time All-AFL selection, a member of the all-time AFL team, and with eight Pro Bowl appearances to his credit.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, in 2001.

The Hall of Fame issued a statement saying, “Nick Buoniconti was a true hero of the game. His inspiring Hall of Fame journey that started as a 13th-round draft choice to leading the Dolphins’ ‘No Name’ defense is one filled with grit, determination, courage, and compassion.

“Nick’s contributions off the field were even greater than what he did on it. He lived a life of honor and nobility and his legacy will live forever through his bronzed bust in Canton, Ohio.”

Mr. Buoniconti said he had been diagnosed with at least 10 concussions in his playing days, including one in the Super Bowl in January 1972 against the Dallas Cowboys that “knocked me silly.”

At his Hall of Fame enshrinement in 2001, Nick Buoniconti appeared with his son Marc. (AP file)

Marc Buoniconti was paralyzed in 1985 while playing football for The Citadel. His father helped raise more than $500 million to support spinal cord research at the University of Miami School of Medicine.

“Nick was a man of honor, intelligence and humanity, who possessed a profound intensity which he brought to every aspect of his life,” said John P. Fox, executive director of the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis. “If men are judged by what they leave behind, then Nick’s statue in the Football Hall of Fame pales in comparison with his accomplishments off the field.”

“He could have been sitting on the beach sipping champagne for the rest of his life,’’ Marc Buoniconti said in 2017. “But what did he do? He went around and gave the rest of his life to help his son.’’