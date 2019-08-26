Patriots center David Andrews hospitalized with blood clot in lungs, reports say

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots could be looking at a significant hole in the middle of their offense as center David Andrews is dealing with blood clots in his lungs, according to a report in The Athletic.

Citing sources, the report said Andrews’s season is in jeopardy. Andrews has missed the Patriots last two practices after playing with the starters for most of the first half of New England’s preseason victory over the Panthers Thursday night.

A captain since 2017, Andrews has been a very durable player throughout his career and has started and played in 46 of a possible 48 games over the last three seasons.