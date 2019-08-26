Patriots center David Andrews hospitalized with blood clot in lungs, reports say
FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots could be looking at a significant hole in the middle of their offense as center David Andrews is dealing with blood clots in his lungs, according to a report in The Athletic.
Citing sources, the report said Andrews’s season is in jeopardy. Andrews has missed the Patriots last two practices after playing with the starters for most of the first half of New England’s preseason victory over the Panthers Thursday night.
A captain since 2017, Andrews has been a very durable player throughout his career and has started and played in 46 of a possible 48 games over the last three seasons.
Andrews missed the first few practices of training camp this season but returned and quickly and rounded into form.
An undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2015, he started the first 10 games of his rookie season — all wins — as incumbent center Bryan Stork started the season on injured reserve. He quickly earned the respect and trust of Tom Brady and the coaching staff.
Andrews beat out Stork for the job in 2016 and has been a mainstay since.
The Patriots top backup interior lineman is Ted Karras, who started two games at center in 2017 when Andrews was out, missing a week of practice in Colorado Springs after a win in Denver. The Patriots won both games Karras started, including a victory over the Raiders in Mexico City.
Karras has also played right guard – including two starts last season – and will be aided by playing between established guards Joe Thuney on the left and Shaq Mason on the right.
