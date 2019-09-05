David Andrews, Elandon Roberts among Patriots’ captains for 2019

FOXBOROUGH — Center David Andrews and linebacker Elandon Roberts headline a list of seven captains elected for the 2019 season.

It’s the third straight captaincy for Andrews, who will miss the season after being treated for blood clots in his lungs. The recognition by his teammates is another example of just how respected a figure Andrews is on the field and in the locker room.

Roberts is the only first-time captain on the list. The fourth-year linebacker is one of the hardest-hitting defenders on the team and continues a trend of young players earning captain’s honors for their leadership skills.