‘I’m a million percent in,’ was Tom Brady’s reaction to Patriots adding Antonio Brown

It shouldn’t be a major surprise that Tom Brady is excited for Antonio Brown to join the Patriots. In fact, Brady is reportedly so enthusiastic about the 31-year-old receiver coming to New England that he’s offered to let him stay at his home.

As part of NBC’s pregame broadcast for Sunday Night Football, Al Michaels offered two anecdotes from Robert Kraft and agent Drew Rosenhaus:

“[Robert] Kraft also told me that when he broke the news to Tom Brady yesterday, Brady initially said, ‘I’m a hundred percent in.’ Two minutes later Brady came back [and] said to Kraft, ‘I’m a thousand percent in.’ Then he came back two minutes later and said, ‘I’m a million percent in.’ And finally I just talked to Drew Rosenhaus who made the deal, who’s Brown’s agent, he said that Brady told Brown, ‘Come move in with me until you get settled in New England.’