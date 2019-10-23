“Two, three years ago, there was speculation that was going on,” he said. “I was willing and ready to go over there at any point in time. That was always a dream of mine to play for Tom Brady.”

Beckham told reporters Wednesday he heard the talk of a potential trade to New England a few years back, and he was pretty psyched about it.

Instead, Beckham was dealt from New York to Cleveland last offseason, ending up with Baker Mayfield and the Browns. But while Beckham took care Wednesday to say how much he’s enjoyed playing with Mayfield in Cleveland, it doesn’t mean his feelings toward Brady have changed. Beckham said he has a pair of goat-hair cleats he wants to present to the New England quarterback this weekend.

Advertisement

"Tom Brady is the GOAT and I know we've done some goat cloning. I think there's something going on ... he's not human."



—OBJ jokes about Brady and admires his skills (via @Jake_Trotter) pic.twitter.com/QhUYYWicUQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 23, 2019

“Tom Brady’s the GOAT. I know we’ve done some goat cloning. ... I think there’s something going on,” Beckham told reporters. “He’s not human to be playing the way he’s still playing. Mentally prepared every single game. Decisive decisions. Knows how to manage a game. Plays offense and defense with the way that he plays. He’s just very smart. He’s the best to ever do it. I don’t think anybody could really argue it. He’s just the greatest. I definitely want some of the water that he’s drinking.”

He also has plenty of respect for Bill Belichick -- even though the receiver said he expects to hear some barbs from the New England sideline on Sunday.

“He tells me the same thing every time,” Beckham said of Belichick. “He’s like, ‘I hope you enjoy today, because there’s not gonna be much for you.’ And that’s what he’s told me, and that’s what he does every single time. It’s just tough. He’s going to coach it up, and they’re going to be ready and prepared.”

Advertisement

With the Giants, Beckham has played one regular-season game against the Patriots, and had four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium begins at 4:25 p.m.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cpriceNFL.