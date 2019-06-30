Once again, Red Sox bullpen falls down in London
LONDON — The Red Sox bullpen crumbled for the second straight day, surrendering nine runs in the seventh inning on the way to a 12-8 loss Sunday to the New York Yankees, who swept the two games in London.
The sweep left the Red Sox 11 games behind the Yankees in the AL East with a week to go before the All-Star break.
Starter Eduardo Rodriguez gave the Sox what they needed, or close to it, one day after Rick Porcello lasted only one-third of an inning in a 17-13 loss.
Rodriguez allowed two runs in 5⅓ innings Sunday, recovering from a shaky second inning when he allowed both runs. After striking out Yankees’ Didi Gregorius to record the first out of the sixth, manager Alex Cora went to his bullpen. Colten Brewer finished the sixth with a pair of strikeouts.
But it all came apart in the seventh, with Marcus Walden, Matt Barnes, and Josh Taylor getting knocked around for nine runs on six hits and four walks and suddenly what was a comfortable 4-2 Sox lead turned into what felt would be a blowout.
The Red Sox scored four runs in the eighth, but it wasn’t enough.
The Red Sox jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, getting a two-run homer from Xander Bogaerts and solo shots from J.D. Martinez and Christian Vazquez off Yankees opener Stephen Tarpley.
