Once again, Red Sox bullpen falls down in London

LONDON — The Red Sox bullpen crumbled for the second straight day, surrendering nine runs in the seventh inning on the way to a 12-8 loss Sunday to the New York Yankees, who swept the two games in London.

The sweep left the Red Sox 11 games behind the Yankees in the AL East with a week to go before the All-Star break.

Starter Eduardo Rodriguez gave the Sox what they needed, or close to it, one day after Rick Porcello lasted only one-third of an inning in a 17-13 loss.